Notebook: Alabama Keeps Foot on the Gas Pedal in Week 3
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 19 Alabama football makes it two successful Saturdays in a row as the Crimson Tide dominates the Wisconsin Badgers for the second straight season.
Despite the monstrous victory over a Power Four opponent, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer continues to show more and more intensity as he leads the program forward.
"Don't let off the gas," Deboer said. "That's just where we're at right now. We're just very intentional. We have been intentional. When I say that, everything we do has purpose. Moving with purpose and just how we operate in the building, the guys have an energy right now that's becoming contagious. They see it, and they are reaping the rewards of it. They see it and they're reaping the rewards of it. They know we're still so far from where we need to be, but we've taken a couple steps here in the last two weeks."
Defensive Firsts
The Alabama defense held Wisconsin to 209 total yards and only allowed two touchdowns on the afternoon as they continued to take steps forward.
Alabama defenders London Simmons and Yhonzae Pierre were two of four Crimson Tide defenders to get into the backfield and sack Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil on the afternoon. The sacks marked the first of each player's college career, as Simmons is starting as a true freshman, while Pierre is seeing action as a redshirt sophomore.
Simmons and Pierre weren't the only Crimson Tide defenders with firsts. Safety Bray Hubbard is no stranger to an interception, but the junior notched his first two-interception performance against the Badgers, erasing two drives in Alabama territory.
Special Teams: Good, Bad and Ugly
Good: Alabama kicker Conor Talty continued his perfect record in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, converting a 33-yard field goal and all five of his extra point attempts. He also sent his normal kickoffs through the endzone, aiding his coverage unit.
Bad and Ugly: The Crimson Tide incurred an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter on a scoring play, setting Talty's kickoff back by 15 yards. Alabama failed to cover the longer the kickoff and allowed Vinny Anthony II to score the first Wisconsin touchdown on a 95-yard return.
Anthony's kickoff return was the first kickoff return for a touchdown the Crimson Tide has allowed since De'Von Achane pulled it off for Texas A&M in 2021.
TideBits
- Alabama concluded its home-and-home series with Wisconsin on Saturday. The Crimson Tide won both games by a combined score of 80-24 and extended its win streak over the Badgers to three games, dating back to a 35-17 victory in 2015.
- The win moves Kalen DeBoer to 9-0 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It's the longest home win streak for an Alabama coach to begin their tenure since Xen Scott won 17 in a row from 1919-1921.
- Kickoff temperature was 83 degrees and sunny with a slight breeze.
- Announced Attendance was 100,077
- Alabama Captains: Quarterback Ty Simpson, Center Parker Brailsford, Linebacker Deontae Lawson
