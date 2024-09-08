Notebook: Will Struggle with South Florida Lead to Another Turning Point for Alabama?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- There is something about South Florida that gives Alabama fits.
Last season the Crimson Tide struggled in a 17-3 win over the Bulls. Saturday saw another sloppy Alabama performance—at least for three-and-a-half quarters—in a 42-16 win.
The Crimson Tide was in a sticky situation through the third game of the 2023 season. Coming off a loss to Texas, the Tide benched quarterback Jalen Milroe for the road game against South Florida with disastrous results.
Alabama won, but the Alabama quarterbacks, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner, combined for 10 of 23 passing for 107 yards. Alabama was also 5 of 15 on third down.
The result was a turning point. Milroe was the starter the rest of the season and led the Crimson Tide to the SEC title and the playoffs.
The rematch on Saturday proved to be just as troublesome for Alabama. The Crimson Tide finally started to click in the fourth quarter.
Will Saturday’s overcoming adversity again against South Florida be another turning point for Alabama?
“I hope so,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “This game was an important one that propelled them last year and probably the same thing this year.”
Missing points
Twice Alabama had touchdowns called back on holding penalties. Justice Haynes broke loose for a 24-yard run up the middle in the first quarter and Jalen Milroe scored on a 74-yard run late in the second quarter. Both were nullified.
Later, Jalen Milroe fumbled inside the 2-yard line.
"We had to learn some lessons the hard way tonight. There's no doubt about it,” DeBoer said.
In the first quarter, linebacker Jihaad Campbell mishandled a South Florida pass, which he would have easily taken the other way for a 90-yard pick-6. Instead, the Bulls kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.
“Honestly, I should have had two hands on the ball,” Campbell said. “But you have to have a next-play mentality.”
Missing points II
South Florida had a couple of chances of making explosive plays and twice came away with nothing.
In the second quarter, USF quarterback Byrum Brown aired out a pass to JeyQuan Smith but overthrew him. The next play Brown tried another long pass, this time to Michael Brown-Stephens. Again, he overthrew him. Both had beaten Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown and would have easily scored.
Quick change
Receiver Emmanuel Henderson wears jersey No. 3 and so does defensive back Keon Sabb. Both are on the kickoff coverage team, so that’s a problem since two players can’ wear the same number.
Henderson has to wear No. 10 on kickoffs and quickly shed the jersey once he’s on the sideline.
Legacy honored
Nick Saban was back in Tuscaloosa for a second straight week. This time he was the center of attention. Before the game, Saban and wife Terry were honored in a ceremony in front of the Walk of Champions with the dedication of Saban Field.
The former Crimson Tide coach, who won six national titles and nine SEC championships, was also cheered at halftime as he and wife Terry walked out to midfield for a presentation and to officially light up the ‘Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium’ signs
Saban now works for ESPN on College Game Day. He was in town last week for the Crimson Tide’s season opener with Western Kentucky.
Tidebits
It was 81 degrees and sunny at kickoff...The game was announced as a sellout (101,077)...The game was nearly four hours long (3:51)...Former Crimson Tide players Jalston Fowler (RB), Landon Collins (DB) and Blake Sims (QB) served as honorary captains and were recognized for leading Alabama to the 2014 SEC title...Alabama won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half...Alabama ran 68 plays to South Florida’s 82...Alabama turned the ball over three times while South Alabama had zero...The teams combined for 212 penalty yards...Officials for Saturday’s game: Ken Williamson, referee; Michael Moten, umpire; Stephen Ray, head line judge; Chuck Rice, line judge; Barry Blackwell, field judge; Victor Sanchez, side judge; Keith Parham, back judge; Greg LeFils Jr., center judge.