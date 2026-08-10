Practice Report from Alabama's Fifth Fall Camp Practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama was back on the Thomas Drew Practice Fields Monday morning for its fifth practice of fall camp. The team is still just practicing in shorts but will soon make the transition to full pads ahead of the first scrimmage.

The media got to view about 13 minutes of Alabama's practice from periods six through eight. Here are some of our observations:

Practice notes- Aug. 10, 2026

While temperatures were only in the high 80s, it was steaming hot on the practice fields in Tuscaloosa. It seemed like the training staff was taking extra hydration precautions with guys constantly drinking water and being covered in water.

By the time the media got out on the fields just six periods into practice, most players were already completely drenched in sweat.

Austin Mack continues to take the first reps of each drill during the media viewing portion of practices, with Keelon Russell right behind him.

Mack was handing the ball off to AK Dear, while Russell was handing the ball off to Daniel Hill.

Jett Thomalla and Tayden-Evan Kaawa were the next two quarterbacks participating in drills.

Tight ends and outside linebackers were squared up against one another and a Josh Ford vs. Desmond Umeozulu rep got the whole group fired up. The pair stalemated at the line of scrimmage and each side hollered to encourage their participant. Umeozulu was praised after the rep effusively for showing physicality against Ford.

The offensive line was working on one-on-one blocking at times and also did a couple drills taking on double teams. I did not see them every work in a five-man line all the way across during our viewing period.

Texas transfer Nick Brooks is a massive presence among the other offensive lineman. He is listed at 6-7, 333 pounds on the roster. Brooks is in a battle for the right tackle spot alongside Mississippi State transfer Jayvin James.

Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said after Friday's practice that defensive analyst (and former Tide player) Jarrett Johnson is a "12-year NFL vet that still wants a little piece of it now and then." He was super hands on with the defensive lineman during a drill where he wanted them working on base blocking and getting into their jump set. He told them the purpose was to get separation and get an edge.

Johnson is tough, but encouraging with the defensive players. He questioned Steve Bolo Mboumoua’s laughter before one of the drills, promising he was going to show the junior what was what when it became his turn

Defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist, who has a general focus on the cornerbacks, had the unit move laterally left and right in a confined space before releasing, making contact and then running routes with the receiver in front of them in tight coverage. Husky Red Morgan was used as the example for the drill.

The cornerbacks competed in a drill where the goal was to not allow the receiver to gain inside leverage. Linguist was very animated during the drill and had players restart the rep multiple times. He told 6-foot-4 Mercer transfer Carmelo O'Neal to keep his hands down as he made a bit too much contact with the receiver.

Linguist also had the cornerbacks maintain outside leverage, doing so without the ball in anyone's hands or in the air. Everyone performed the drill fairly well, Linguist gave some extra coaching to freshman Jorden Edmonds.

Another cornerback drill involved the receiver holding onto the ball then lifting it up for the CB to try and knock it out of his hands. Dijon Lee Jr. executed the drill very well.

Two safeties at a time dropped back about 10 yards before having to break to either the left or right side to grab the ball. It's a great footwork drill with starters Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard leading the charge. Zavier Mincey and Ivan Taylor were the next two pairings, and no notes were needed on their reps.

The safeties also practiced some zone coverage in the red zone. There were four receivers and just two safeties, but each unit seemed to handle it well. The safeties are among Alabama's best position units on the team this year.

Practice footage:

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