Alabama football's 2026 fall camp is just one day away!

There have been countless storylines surrounding the Crimson Tide this offseason, but plenty more are being overlooked. Whether it's starting jobs, key bench pieces or positional fits, many questions will be answered by head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff over the next couple of weeks.

Here is one under-the-radar question for every Alabama position group entering fall camp.

Quarterback: Who's Third on the Depth Chart?

The college football world has its eyes fixed on Alabama's quarterback battle between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, but who will be the first option behind them? The candidates are freshmen Jett Thomalla and Tayden-Evan Kaawa, plus sophomore John Gazzaniga.

Thomalla might be the top choice due to his prestigious recruiting status, but Kaawa's high school numbers are also impressive. That said, Alabama awarded Gazzaniga a scholarship for a reason after he walked on in 2025, and he's also in the running for the QB3 spot.

Running Back: What will AK Dear's Role Be?

The run game was a mess last year, and it seems like Daniel Hill will be the lead back after getting a large chunk of snaps in 2025. Five-star freshman EJ Crowell has been among the Crimson Tide's most hyped players this offseason and he has high expectations this fall.

But sophomore AK Dear held a similar status heading into last season. Dear was the consensus No. 2 running back recruit, but he only saw time in five games, accumulating an impressive 140 yards and three scores on 19 carries. He must take advantage of the next two weeks to earn significantly more time on the field.

Wide Receiver: Is Rico Scott the Answer for the Third Starting Spot?

Yes, the winner of the WR3 battle is a massive question while Noah Rogers recovers from his injury, and although there are multiple candidates, Rico Scott should be the top choice. The junior had a ton of hype ahead of the 2025 season after standing out in the summer due to his team-best sprinting speed of 23.4 miles per hour.

But even after an impressive performance against Florida State, he'd be replaced by Brooks as the WR4. Scott initially planned to enter the transfer portal in January, but then decided to return to UA with hopes of an increased role.

Tight End: Where Does Marshall Pritchett Fit?

The tight end room seems set with Kaleb Edwards starting at the Y spot and Oklahoma State transfer Josh Ford at the H. That said, sophomore Marshall Pritchett should also get a major role. He mostly played on special teams in 2025 and logged seven catches for 57 yards.

Nevertheless, four of those receptions and 33 of those yards came against Eastern Illinois when he was the No. 2 tight end behind Edwards because Cuevas was hurt. Pritchett flashed his potential that day, and he has the opportunity to show more at fall camp and gain more offensive snaps.

Offensive Line: Can Jackson Lloyd Establish Himself as a Leader?

Michael Carroll is expected to be the face of Alabama's revamped offensive line as the sophomore is the only returning starter. Fellow sophomore Jackson Lloyd was named the starting left tackle very quickly into spring ball. That's left Crimson Tide fans rightfully wondering more about the vacant spots, but let's backtrack on Lloyd for a second.

He only saw time in five games last season, and now he's playing perhaps the most important position on the line to cover the blindside of a new starting quarterback, and he's filling the role of first-rounder Kadyn Proctor. That's a lot to take in, but can this rapid rise turn him into a leader alongside Carroll?

Defensive Line: What Impact Can Edric Hill and Jeremiah Beaman Make?

Alabama's three-man front seems set with USC transfer Devan Thompkins, Oregon transfer Terrance Green and sophomore London Simmons. But two more players who should each heavily rotate into the first level are senior Edric Hill and junior Jeremiah Beaman.

Hill saw an increased role as the 2025 season went on, logging 23 tackles, including three for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Former Alabama defensive lineman and captain Tim Keenan III said before last season that he would sometimes model his game after the "naturally gifted" Hill and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack praised him for his consistency midseason.

Keenan missed the start of last season due to an injury, and Beaman filled in for him during the season opener against Florida State. Beaman had breakout expectations entering 2025 and FSU was his first shot, but he left the game early as he tore his ACL and missed the rest of the year. The Birmingham native is one to root for in 2026 after a rigorous comeback effort.

Linebacker: Can Justin Hill Thrive Behind Alabama's Top Pass-Rusher?

If there's any position that isn't a competition by any means, it's the Wolf linebacker spot. It belongs to Yhonzae Pierre, who led the Crimson Tide in sacks and tackles for loss last season. However, Pierre's dominance off the edge could sometimes put him in a package where he fills the Bandit spot, and sophomore Justin Hill would be the Wolf.

Hill saw time on defense and special teams while playing in all 15 games as a freshman, totaling 10 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, plus a pass breakup. His role seemed to increase with each contest, and on A-Day, he logged four tackles, including two for loss. Despite the man in front of him, Hill should see the field much more this year, but can he take full advantage?

Defensive Back: Who is First Off the Bench?

If there's any position group that's set in stone, it's the secondary. Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee Jr. will be the cornerbacks, Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard will take the safety spots and Red Morgan is very likely to start at the Husky position. But if one of them underperforms or sustains an injury, does Alabama have a certain order of players off the bench ready to go?

Fall camp will play a big role in determining the primary backups, but who will they be? Well, sophomore Chuck McDonald III and Mercer transfer Carmelo O'Neal could be the top choices at cornerback alongside freshman Jorden Edmonds. In terms of safeties, Ivan Taylor and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. are the prime bench candidates and the same is said for junior Zavier Mincey at Husky, plus freshman Jireh Edwards.

Special Teams: Who will Win the Punter Battle?

Alabama finished 100th in the FBS in punting last season with a 41.5 yards per punt average. It is another position where Alabama brought in help from the portal with North Alabama transfer Adam Watford, who was an FCS All-American. There are also two returners on the roster in junior Anderson Green and sophomore Alex Asparuhov.

Asparuhov is the only scholarship punter on the Alabama roster. He was considered one of the top punters in the 2025 signing class by major recruiting outlets and was in the running for the starting job last season but was nursing an injury. Green is a local product out of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa and saw time in two games last season. Watford recorded 32 punts of 50 yards or more during his career to set the program record at UNA, averaging 46.5 yards per punt in 2025.

Come back to BamaCentral on Wednesday morning, as we'll determine the biggest question facing each Alabama position group entering Day 1 of fall camp.

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