Qua Russaw's Message to Alabama Freshman OLB Justin Hill
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Being a freshman on the Alabama football team isn't easy. Anyone who signs with the Crimson Tide was one of the best overall players in the country, but definitely the best player on his high school team.
As recruits, they get lots of attention and hype, and that hype can transition over to the start of their college careers, but when the players rolls into Tuscaloosa, it's back to the bottom of the depth chart.
That's not to say that freshman can't or don't see playing time at Alabama, which would be untrue. Ryan Williams and Zabien Brown were Day 1 starters for the Crimson Tide last season as true freshmen.
However, some players and certain positions ceavelop. Or a player might have a tougher time seeing the field in their first or second yer simply because of the talent and depth ahead of them.
Qua Russaw knows the feeling well. When he got to Alabama, he had Dallas Turner (future first-rounder) and Chris Braswell (future second-round pick) among other guys ahead of him at his position and ended up redshirting his first year.
Now as Russaw transitions into his third season with the Crimson Tide, Russaw is stepping up into a leadership role as voted on by his teammates, and is looking to mentor the guys that are in the same position he was once in.
One of those guys he first mentioned taking under his win is true freshman Justin Hill. Coming from Cincinnatti, Ohio, Hill is a unanimous four-star prospect and has been garnering some hype throughout the spring.
"My message to him is just keep working because when I came here I had Dallas Turner, Chris Braswell, Que Robinson and Keanu Koht," Russaw said. "Just stay consistent and just stay in the playbook, and just be you."
Robinson was Alabama's leading pass rusher at the Wolf position last season, but he is out of eligibility and off to the NFL. Jah-Marien Latham has moved over to Wolf, but behind Latham and Russaw, there really isn't a lot of experience at the position.
Redshirt freshman Noah Carter is back after appearing in three games last season, but there will be an opportunity for Hill to contribute as a true freshman.
Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has been impressed by Hill's maturity.
"Some of these freshmen, it amazes me," Wommack said. "I think about, where was I in the headspace at 18 years old? In my freshman year of college at the University of Arkansas? I wasn’t even close to what some of these guys are in terms of athletically, obviously, but more so from a standpoint of their mentality. These guys come with a mentality and they’re ready to work and you see it. I walk down to the defensive staff room, and there’s freshmen in every single coach's office. That’s a testament to our coaches, but it’s also a testament to those freshmen, andJustin Hill is a great example of that."
Russaw said he and Hill started working together before spring practice even began.
"He loves the work," Russaw said. "He loves the little things. He’s had a lot of growth. He’s still a freshman, so he still has a lot to go.”