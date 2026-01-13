Alabama Defensive Lineman Opts to Enter Transfer Portal

Alabama redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jordan Renaud is entering the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Renaud was a 4-star recruit out of Tyler, Texas, in the Class of 2023. He appeared in 30 games over the last three seasons for the Crimson Tide, tallying 36 tackles with 3.5 for a loss with a half sack. He saw his most consistent action in 20205, appearing in all 15 games with three starts. In Alabama's three postseason games, he had two solo tackles and three assisted tackles with a tackle for loss.

Freddie Roach's defensive line room still has moving parts, after losing Tim Keenan and LT Overton to exhausted eligibility and Renaud, James Smith, Keon Keeley, and Kelby Collins to the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide is now down to 14 scholarship players with transfers Caleb Smith, Devan Thompkins, and Kedrick Bingley-Jones, returners Fatutoa Henry, Steve Bolo Mboumoua, Isaia Faga, London Simmons, Jeremiah Beaman, and Edric Hill, and incoming freshmen Jamarion Matthews, Corey Howard, Kamhariyan Johnson, Nolan Wilson, and Malique Franklin.

With Overton, Keeley and Renaud's departure the Crimson Tide will have to start from scratch at the Bandit position as the trio got most of the action there in 2025.

“Yeah, you know, I'm excited about some of the guys that are working in that position [Bandit] right now," said Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack in fall camp. " You know, obviously, Keon Keeley and Jordan Renaud are getting a good bit of the reps there. Both of them, it's fun to watch their evolution and their growth over the last 18 months. I think both of them have taken huge strides and big steps towards being able to contribute for us. And so, really excited about what those guys can do."

The Crimson Tide will likely turn to Fatutoa Henry and its transfer portal players to step up at the bandit position in 2026 without Renaud.

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2, and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes. Players have until Jan. 16 to submit their names to the transfer portal, it is not a deadline for players to decide where they'll play next.