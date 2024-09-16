Report: Donald Trump Planning to Attend Alabama's Football Game Against Georgia
Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, plans to attend the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide's highly anticipated football matchup against at No. 2-ranked Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 28, per political commentator Mark Halperin.
"Schedules can change, of course, but per football sources, Donald Trump plans to go to Bryant-Denny Stadium to see the Alabama vs. Georgia game on 9/28," Halperin wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday.
Trump is the Republican candidate for the upcoming November 2024 general election, but wants to make a stop at perhaps the overall biggest game of the entire college football regular season.
Alabama's football venue changed a bit over a week ago as it was renamed "Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium" in honor of former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who retired after winning six National Championships with the Tide on Jan. 10.
Trump previously came to Alabama in 2019, when the venue was named "Bryant-Denny Stadium" for the Crimson Tide's all-time-great clash against LSU, which the Tigers prevailed 46-41. That game featured arguably the most talent between any two teams in quite some time. Just some notable NFL players who were active on that unforgettable Nov. 9: Tua Tagovailoa, Najee Harris, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Pat Surtain II, Trevon Diggs, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Derek Stingley Jr. and Patrick Queen.
This also isn't the first time Trump has seen a game between Alabama and Georgia, as he was present for the 2018 National Championship, when the aforementioned Tagovailoa subbed in for starter Jalen Hurts to open the second half and came back from down 13-0 to win 26-23 in overtime. However, Trump left the historic game at halftime.
Alabama's upcoming game against Georgia has been circled on the calendar by the college football world since the schedule came out. The Crimson Tide currently sit at the No. 4 spot in the AP Poll while the Bulldogs landed at No. 2 in Sunday's rankings after holding the top spot since the initial Preseason Poll.
The game is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff time on ABC.