What is Labaron Philon's Initial Status for Alabama at Tennessee?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That said, No. 17 Alabama basketball will play its 29th game of the regular season, and the 16th of SEC play, on Saturday, Feb. 28, on the road against No. 22 Tennessee.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Initial Availability Report (Feb. 27):

Labaron Philon Jr. — Probable

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Keitenn Bristow — Out

Tennessee Final Availability Report (Feb. 27):

Clarence Massamba — Out

Cade Phillips — Out

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. was out for Wednesday's win over Mississippi State due to an undisclosed injury. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats gave an update on the sophomore during Friday's press conference.

“He participated in some of practice today,” Oats said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t like to sit out. He doesn’t like to sit out practice or games, so he’s chomping at the bit to get back. We’ll see if (Alabama trainer) Clarke (Holter) clears him to play, but he did participate in some of practice today. Hopefully, he responds well and he’s able to go tomorrow.”

Philon was one of 30 Division I players named to the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Late-Season Team and is joined by six other players from the Southeastern Conference.

Philon comes into this one averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game this season. The only other game he's missed was the win over Yale in late December 2025.

This Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Late-Season Team isn't the only list that Philon is featured in, as he's previously been named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Top 10 Midseason List and to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 20 List.

Alabama guard Davion Hannah (medical condition), forward Keitenn Bristow (leg) and center Collins Onyejiaka (medical condition), who have each and will continue to be out for the foreseeable future. Oats recently said that a medical redshirt for Bristow "has been discussed."