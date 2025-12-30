Rose Bowl Postcard as Alabama, Indiana Arrive in LA for Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES–– Rose Bowl week has officially kicked off as media from all over the country poured into Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game from No. 9 Alabama and No. 1 Indiana.

The game is still a few days away, but both teams arrived in downtown LA on Monday night after long flights across the country.

WATCH: Alabama team arrival

Alabama pulled into town first with an arrival time shortly after 10 p.m. CT while the Hoosiers got to their team hotel around 10:30 p.m. CT. The Crimson Tide players were wearing matching dark gray sweatsuits while Indiana's players were dressed in assorted Hoosier gear.

WATCH: Indiana team arrival

Right after the teams' arrivals, two players from each program spent time with the media. Tight end Josh Cuevas and defensive back Domani Jackson represented Alabama while center Pat Coogan and linebacker Aiden Fisher spoke for the Hoosiers.

Both Cuevas and Jackson are from California, and this week is a special opportunity for them to get to play in front of family and friends close to home.

"This is one of the games that you grow up being in LA, playing in the Rose Bowl game, the Grandaddy of Them All–– the two places I really wanted to play was the Coliseum and the Rose Bowl," Cuevas said. "I fulfilled the Coliseum two years ago, and now it's just the Rose Bowl. It means the world to me. I've got a lot of family coming and looking forward to seeing all them and getting back in my hometown."

WATCH: Domani Jackson press conference

WATCH: Josh Cuevas press conference

The players will settle into their hotels Monday night before media day Tuesday morning starting at 8 a.m. local time. Both teams will also have practices open to the media in the afternoon and evening. There will be a head coaches press conference on Wednesday before game day on Thursday.

Alabama (11-3) is coming off a comeback win, 34-24, at No. 8 Oklahoma in the first round of the playoffs. Because Indiana (13-0) is a top-four seed, the Hoosiers got a first-round bye. Thursday will be the first meeting in history between these two programs.

BamaCentral will continue to provide coverage throughout the week from Los Angeles leading up to full game day coverage on Thursday from Pasedena and the Rose Bowl.

