Six Alabama Football Players Make the Cut for EA Sports Top 100
When EA Sports College Football 25 drops next week, players will have a host of talent to play with when it comes to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Deontae Lawson (76th) - 90 OVR
Lawson finished last season with 67 tackles and three sacks on the year, up from 51 tackles the year before. Lawson is looking to become an even bigger part of the Crimson Tide defense this season under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Lawson's 76th spot is the lowest appearance in the top 100 for Crimson Tide players, but his 90 overall rating puts him only six points behind the game's best player.
Jalen Milroe (71st) - 90 OVR
The third year signal caller for the Crimson Tide, Milroe is looking to follow up on a season in which he immensely improved on a game-by-game basis. Unsurprisingly, Milroe's 91 speed rating jumps off the page, as the dual threat quarterback rushed for over 500 yards last season to compliment his more than 2,800 yard passing compilation.
Milroe has cemented himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the game, and rightfully so, as he looks to have the Crimson Tide back on top in 2024.
Jaeden Roberts (60th) - 91 OVR
Roberts represents the first of three Alabama interior offensive linemen that have landed inside the top 100. Following up on his 2023 breakout season, Roberts looks to assist in anchoring the interior in his fourth season in Tuscaloosa. His 93 overall strength rating jumps off the page, and will be part of the reason why interior rushing with the Crimson Tide will more than likely be a well used strategy in gameplay.
Tyler Booker (43rd) - 91 OVR
Booker is the second interior lineman to grace the top 100 for the Tide. After being one of the most highly touted offensive lineman recruits in his class, Booker has delivered on the hype during his time with the Crimson Tide. At 6-foot-5 and over 350 pounds, Booker is the physical definition of an SEC lineman. His 93 overall strength rating paired with 91 awareness will ensure that his skills are put to their best uses on ever single down in game.
Malachi Moore (35th) - 92 OVR
Moore serves as the second and last member of the Alabama defense to land inside the top 100 from his free safety spot. As a true veteran of the Alabma secondary, Moore is looking to follow up on a season in which he totalled more than 50 tackles while wrangling in one interception.
Moore was selected as a team captain last year, and there's no reason to believe the same will not be true this season as he returns to Tuscaloosa.
Parker Brailsford (32nd) - 92 OVR
Brailsford followed head coach DeBoer from Washington to Tuscaloosa, and in in that move, the Crimson Tide gained their highest rated player on EA Sports' Top 100. Brailsford, alongside Booker and Roberts, look to be the driving force behind the Alabama offense this season from the interior of the offensive line.
Brailsford is the lone transfer on the list for the Crimson Tide, but is also one of the youngest. Just a redshirt sophomore, Brailsford is looking to improve on a season in which he garnered freshman All-American odds from the AFCA, FWAA and Pro Football Focus in 2023.
With six players inside the top 100, a dangerous dual threat under center, the noise of Bryant-Denny and arguably the most potent interior trio in the game, the Crimson Tide most certainly makes a case to be nightmare fuel for the opposition when players fire up the game for the first time next week.