The Alabama Position Group Kalen DeBoer Has Sat in ‘Every Meeting’ With This Week

The first sentence that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said during Monday's press conference: "Just got off the practice field. Having coached those receivers a little bit more and help out, I'm a little more winded than normal."

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban often worked closely with the defensive backs, as he was one at Kent State in the early 1970s. Meanwhile, DeBoer was a wide receiver at Sioux Falls from 1993-1996, as he set school records for receptions (234), receiving yards (3,400) and touchdowns (33), while earning All-American honors.

As Alabama enters the postseason with a trip to Norman on Friday to face Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff, DeBoer said on Wednesday that he's recently worked very closely with the Crimson Tide wide receivers.

"I like the attention to detail these guys [have] and the questions they're asking," DeBoer said. "I get in that room every once in a while but I've been in it more, pretty much every meeting here the last week. Just really like the way they're trying to be dialed in. I just think they're really working together well to add to what we've done before.

Alabama's wide receivers room underwent a massive change a few weeks ago, as JaMarcus Shephard took the open head coaching job at Oregon State. DeBoer previously said that the coaching staff had a "celebration" for Shephard and that they're "really excited for him."

After taking the Oregon State position, Shephard remained at Alabama to coach the Iron Bowl and SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide reportedly hired Derrick Nix on Tuesday to fill Shephard's role, but DeBoer was "not ready to talk about that" on Wednesday.

Alabama hired former New England Patriots wide receivers coach Tyler Hughes to its coaching staff as an analyst in February, and DeBoer's been impressed with his efforts lately.

"Tyler Hughes is a guy that's been in our program, he was with us a few years ago when we were at Washington," DeBoer said. "He's been back and forth between the Patriots in different capacities, and last year he was the wide receivers coach there.

"From a fundamental and teaching standpoint, he understands that position. Has done it at the highest level, and then understands our offensive system. He's been a critical piece to our success for a couple years now.

"He's done a great job filling in and really working with that group each and every day, in the meetings, on the side just to get them up to speed on what the game plan is all about. We got, at this point, guys that understand what it takes. We've got good leadership in that group. Guys that care. Guys that can make plays. So it's certainly a unified effort, which is great to see."

Alabama's offense has been a bit stagnant lately and not as explosive as it was during the first few weeks of the season. Finding ways to get these wide receivers open quicker for quarterback Ty Simpson to easily find and connect with them will be a major key to success.

Alabama's first-round matchup against Oklahoma is set to kick off on Friday at 7 p.m. CT in Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on ESPN and ABC.

