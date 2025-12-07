How to Watch Alabama at Oklahoma in Opening Round of College Football Playoff

Alabama earned a spot in the College Football Playoff as the 9-seed and will face No. 8 Oklahoma in the opening round as the very first game of the playoff.

The Crimson Tide (10-3) and Sooners (10-2) will face off on Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN and ABC in a rematch of a game played in Tuscaloosa a few weeks ago. Oklahoma has bested Alabama in the previous two matchups between the teams in Kalen DeBoer's first two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

This is Alabama's ninth overall CFP appearance and the fifth for Oklahoma. The Sooners haven't made the playoff since 2019 and have never won a College Football Playoff game. The winner will face No. 1 Indiana (13-0) in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on Jan. 1.

Here's what you need to know for the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Sooners:

How to Watch: No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma

Who: No. 9 Alabama (10-3) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2)

When: Friday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN and ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)

Series: Oklahoma leads, 5-2-1

Last meeting: The Crimson Tide and Sooners met back on Nov. 15 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium with Oklahoma winning 23-21, ending Alabama's nation-leading home winning streak. Alabama out-gained Oklahoma 406-212, but the Sooners were able to haul in three key turnovers to walk away with the road victory. Ty Simpson threw for 326 yards, but his two turnovers proved too costly.

Last time out, Alabama: Alabama had one of its worst performances of the season in a 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. The Tide finished with -3 rushing yards and was without multiple key players. It was just the second time this season, with the other being the previous Oklahoma matchup, that the Alabama defense did not force a turnover.

Last time out, Oklahoma: The Sooners scraped by in the regular season finale with a 17-13 home win over a beleaguered LSU team. Oklahoma quarterback was 22-of-38 for 318 yards, and his late 58-yard touchdown with 4:16 to go secured the victory.

Opening Round CFP Schedule

No. 10 Miami (10-2) at No. 7 Texas A&M- Dec. 20, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ABC

No. 11 Tulane (11-2) at No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1)- Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max

No. 12 James Madison (12-1) at No. 5 Oregon (11-1)- Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max

