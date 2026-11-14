'Tough Situation:' Inside the Game-Time Decision to Start Russell Over Austin Mack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This was going to be Austin Mack's moment.

Alabama's backup quarterback has waited four years to start a game for Kalen DeBoer, and, on Friday evening, it was announced that he finally would get to, against Vanderbilt, in place of the injured Keelon Russell. But when Alabama took the field for its first offensive series, it was Russell under center.

"That's a hard spot for him to be in. I can't give him enough credit. It's a tough situation," DeBoer said of Mack. "I know he was working extremely hard to get out there and help our team win, and he was prepared to do that. I think our guys saw that, you know, and that's what you appreciate so much about him."

Russell went 22-for-33 with 217 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in Alabama's 21-6 win over the Commodores, the result of a week spent frantically trying to get into game shape after he hurt his ankle in last week's win over LSU.

"I knew from the start that hey, I've got to just keep pushing myself to keep getting better. That was the mindset the whole week," Russell said. "Each day, you know, just doing what I've got to do to play."

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Russell struggled early in the game. The offense looked the least cohesive it had in weeks, starting the game with three punts, a turnover on downs, and an interception that gave Vanderbilt a 3-0 lead late in the second quarter. But Russell executed a flawless four-minute drill going into halftime and then led the Crimson Tide to touchdowns in its first two drives after the break to give the team an insurmountable lead.

"Early in the game, I felt he wasn't probably as sharp as to be expected," DeBoer said. "But as the game went on, there in the middle of the second, I felt like he was, you know, starting to kind of find his groove, and into the third quarter for sure. So, you know, I think he did a good job."

Alabama did not play its prettiest game of the season by any means, but Russell did more than enough. DeBoer felt as though he could trust the sophomore to deliver, even at less than 100 percent, and he was proven correct. Despite what was certainly a bit of a gut punch for Mack, Russell made sure to give credit to his backup after the game for his demeanor and the role he's played in the quarterback room this season.

"Phenomenal guy. You know, he never backed down from anything. He was always ready," Russell said. "He's always teaching me a lot of things. You know, he was coaching me on a lot of things, and I was coaching him as we were going back to back or whatever we just had to do. We were helping each other no matter what the scenario was."

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