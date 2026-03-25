Ty Simpson Offers Insight on Alabama Quarterback Competition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will have a new quarterback for a second consecutive season.

With Ty Simpson off to the NFL, the focus now shifts to Austin Mack and Keelon Russell as they compete to take over the offense heading into next season.

Simpson returned to Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s Pro Day and got a chance to reconnect with both quarterbacks, offering a perspective from someone who spent last season in that room.

“Just be yourself and enjoy it,” Simpson said. “It was really cool coming back for Pro Day. Those were the guys that I saw, and they mean so much to me because they helped me get to where I’m at.”

The competition between Mack and Russell remains open, and it could take time before a decision is made. Both quarterbacks bring different paths into the role, with Mack having more experience in the system and Russell bringing a high-level recruiting background and upside.

Mack has spent multiple years developing within the offense and saw limited action last season as Simpson’s primary backup, including meaningful snaps late in the year. Russell, meanwhile, arrived as one of the top prospects in his class and is still early in his development at the college level.

Simpson said the biggest difference he’s noticed isn’t between the two, but in how both have matured.

“That was one of my favorite quarterback rooms with Austin and Keelon,” Simpson said. “Seeing them grow from last season to being in practice and meetings with them this year put a smile on my face.”

With neither quarterback separating early in the spring, the focus remains on consistency, command and decision-making as Alabama's staff mulls its options. Those areas are expected to determine who ultimately wins the job.

“I felt like a big brother,” Simpson said. “Whoever plays is going to be so good, and they’re going to lead the team the right way.

“Just be yourself, enjoy it and be the best teammate you can be,. Everybody cares about being a good player, but people are always going to remember you being a great teammate.”

The decision at quarterback will come later in the offseason, with more spring practices and A-Day still to come. For now, the battle remains open, but from Simpson’s perspective, Alabama is in a good position either way.

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