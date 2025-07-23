Ty Simpson Sends Message of Confidence for 2025 Season: Roll Call
Ty Simpson is Alabama's presumptive starting quarterback as of this writing. Head coach Kalen DeBoer affirmed last week at SEC Media Days that the redshirt junior still had the edge in the position battle. Simpson has waited his turn to start, a contemporary rarity, and he is ready to perform.
The Tennessee native is not lacking in confidence ahead of a season in which he has a lot to prove, sharing that his focus is on winning and having success.
"[I] came here with dreams and aspirations of going to the NFL and leaving a legacy, and I feel like I can still do that," Simpson said in an interview with QB Reps posted to his Instagram Tuesday. "When I get on the field, Alabama fans should know that I'm gonna do everything it takes to win.
"I'm gonna make sure I'm the toughest guy on the field. I'm gonna make sure I win. I'm gonna make sure that I know everything that's coming. I'm gonna get the guys around me the ball."
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Montana Fouts returned to the circle at Rhoads Stadium on Tuesday. She pitched four innings and struck out six for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League Talons.
- Former Alabama baseball outfielder Andrew Pinckney is now the Rochester Red Wings' season leader in home runs.
- WWE's Oba Femi, whose real name is Isaac Odugbesan, successfully defended his NXT Championship Tuesday night. Odugbesan was a three-time SEC shot put champion at Alabama.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 38 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- July 23, 1969: Don Hutson, Alabama's famed end of the 1930s, was named to the all-time college football team, as the sport began the celebration of its 100th year. Hutson was one of 11 players selected. — Bryant Museum
- July 23, 2018: Alabama dedicated its latest facility, the dining hall and nutrition center as part of the Mal Moore Athletic Facility. The state-of-the-art addition of 25,000 square feet cost approximately $15 million. The area where the players used to eat in the football building was converted into a recruiting room the size of a large football and featured both major individual awards and recent national championship trophies. “When Coach Saban talks about recruits, what they expect when the visit Alabama, they expect us to be the best,” Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said during the dedication.
- July 23, 1982: Basketball player Gerald Wallace was born in Childersburg, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“When Coach Saban talks about recruits, what they expect when they visit Alabama, they expect us to be the best.”- Greg Byrne