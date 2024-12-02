Tyler Booker Argues Why Alabama Should Contend for College Football Playoff
As the regular season has come to a close, all heads now turn to the College Football Playoff committee as 12 teams will have a shot at the National Championship.
The only games standing in the way of finding out every team's fate are the conference championships, which will help determine the seeding. But prior to that, the weekly CFP rankings show will air on Tuesday night, as only a handful of teams in the sport still have a game to play before the official Selection Sunday on Dec. 8.
Alabama isn't one of the teams playing this week as it did not achieve the record required to play in the SEC Championship as Georgia and Texas will go head-to-head. The Crimson Tide finished the regular season at 9-3, and it may be difficult for Alabama to make the 12-team cut.
"I feel like the Playoff is designed to have the best 12 teams in the country, and if you turn on the film and think Alabama is not one of the best 12 teams in the country, I don't know what you would define as the 12 best teams in the country," Alabama co-captain and left guard Tyler Booker said on The Next Round on Monday morning.
"The schedule that we played, the talent that we have on the team, I definitely think we are one of the best 12 teams in the country. Our record may not be the prettiest, but when Alabama comes to play, we are definitely one of the best 12 teams in the country."
Alabama's schedule has certainly been one of the toughest among the other teams being considered to make the College Football Playoff, but the Tide has ranked wins over current No. 7 Georgia, No. 15 South Carolina and No. 21 Missouri. However, losses to current No. 8 Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma give the committee quite the head-scratcher.
We'll find out if Alabama's chances increase a bit during Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings show at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.