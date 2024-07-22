Vikings Will Cover 'Significant' Portion of Khyree Jackson's Funeral Expenses
Former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson died in a tragic automobile accident on July 6 at just 24-years-old.
He was recently drafted in the fourth round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft and was set to begin his rookie year in the NFL this coming fall.
ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported on Monday that the Vikings will be covering a lot of the burial costs.
"The Vikings will cover a 'significant' portion of the expenses for Khyree Jackson's funeral, per the team," Seifert wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "It's scheduled for this Friday. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Kevin O’Connell, Brian Flores, Matt Daniels and Daronte Jones will be among the contingent attending."
The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov also reported that the Vikings "will also pay out the remainder of his signing bonus to his estate and honor him with a 'KJ' decal on their helmets this season. His No. 31 will not be worn by any player this season."
Former Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner signed his rookie contract with the Vikings over the weekend. He would've been teammates with Jackson once again after the two of them played in Tuscaloosa, Ala. from 2021-2022.
Turner made a really nice gesture to carry on the name and memory of Jackson as he put his former teammate's nameplate on his Vikings locker.
A native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Jackson attended Fort Scott Community College for one year out of high school before enrolling at Alabama prior to the 2021 season. He played for the Crimson Tide for two seasons, eventually transferring to Oregon where he became a First Team All-Pac-12 honoree in 2023.
Jackson made his lone start for Alabama in the 2021 national championship game against Georgia.