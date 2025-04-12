Was Alabama Football's 2025 A-Day Format a Failure?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football just completed its 2025 A-Day spring event on Saturday afternoon. However, it wasn't the typical Crimson vs. White scrimmage that Alabama fans are used to.
Ahead of Kalen DeBoer's second year as the Crimson Tide's head coach, the program decided to change the format to a 19-period practice. This featured drills like 11-on-11, 7-on-7, go-routes between a wide receiver and a defensive back, passes in the red zone and more. That said, there wasn't much contact as gaining reps between the first, second and third teams was the top priority.
Fans were well aware that this would be the case and the attendance in Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium reflected that. Although the tickets were free, there were way more empty bleachers than occupied seats. UA hasn't announced the total attendance but the stadium that holds over 101,000 people couldn't have had more than 30,000 on Saturday.
The years of the A-Day scrimmage spanned a wide margin of attendance. In 2011, there were 92,310 fans and the entire 2010s decade had at least 62,000 seats taken. 2001 and 2004 each had 35,000 and those teams were coming off of sub-.500 seasons. Saturday's showing was very likely less than that and it also wasn't broadcast on television like usual.
On the bright side, 2025 A-Day delivered on some factors that it typically does. Fans got to catch a glimpse of the future with numerous freshmen having standout outings, and the same could be said for a couple of incoming transfers, as there are potential starters in the mix.
Additionally, part of what makes A-Day a must-see event often revolves around the quarterback battle. Some years have a for-certain QB1 before the spring even begins, but other years, including this one, spark somewhat of a debate. Redshirt junior Ty Simpson is the heavy frontrunner to win the Week 1 starting job, and while he impressed, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell also showed some potential.
What do you think? Was the 2025 A-Day format a good change or should Alabama go back to its traditional Crimson vs. White scrimmage?