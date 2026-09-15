'We're on the Right Track:' Alabama's Offensive Line Continuing to Gain Confidence

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's offensive line faced its first real test of the season last Saturday in Lexington, facing a talented Kentucky defensive front without its best player in Michael Carroll.

While there were plenty of pressures and pre-snap penalties, the team's 150-rushing-yard second half indicated that the unit passed with flying colors.

"That's kind of just what we expect now. We kind of expect ourselves to do that. We're not really shocked by it, I guess," left tackle Jackson Lloyd said of the success on the ground. "I'm super proud of everyone, but, like, that's what we want to do every game."

The line was under a microscope all offseason following its very underwhelming 2025 season. Offensive line coach Adrian Klemm was brought in to transform the room, and did so with four new starters. The hope was always to establish cohesion in the offseason so that consistency could shine on the field.

"I think ever since fall camp, really, we've kept on building, and we're not where we need to be yet, but we're getting there," Lloyd said. "It's going to take more time. It's gonna take more work, but, like, we're on the right track."

Carroll's injury placed a lot of pressure on the two starting guards, William Sanders and Mal Waldrep. The pair, who spent all of fall camp in a position battle at left guard, split reps at the position against East Carolina, and the full-time starting job appears to still be at least somewhat up for grabs. Both took steps towards showing they can be trusted to put together complete games in Lexington.

"I thought they did great," offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "I think Mal is one of those guys that you can plug and play, and he's an excellent communicator. He's tough. He's physical. He showed up in the run game, and he is a confident kid. Just in how he plays, he doesn't get overwhelmed in the moment. And I thought him being able to do that, and a big tip of the cap to Will to be able to jump over and play on the right side, you know, I thought the guys didn't miss a beat.

"Very impressed with how they're able to establish that and just get the communication down with the tackles, because it's not just one guy being out. Now all of a sudden, you've got to make a big decision about two pieces moving, not just one, and that's a big deal up front. But they did awesome."

Alabama will face some of the best front sevens in the nation this season. Lloyd's upcoming matchup with South Carolina's Dylan Stewart in two weeks and a four-game midseason stretch of Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and LSU stand out as moments that will truly test how far the group has come. For now, the room's focus simply remains on day-to-day improvement as the season ramps up.

"We're taking steps in the right direction," Lloyd said. "We've had two decent games rushing, but I mean, obviously, we've got room to get better. Like I was saying, we want to keep taking steps to the next level. No one's getting complacent around here. No one's thinking we're good enough yet. We gotta keep coming there every day, working, working towards that goal we have in mind."

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