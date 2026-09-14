What Ryan Grubb is Emphasizing to Keelon Russell After First Road Start

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Keelon Russell's first SEC road game didn't get off to the best start.

The Alabama quarterback committed three turnovers in the first half against Kentucky, made too many off-schedule plays and often waited a while to release the ball before facing pass-rushers. Adjustments were made at halftime with the Crimson Tide trailing 17-13, and UA dominated with a final score of 45-17.

And while Russell showed improvement as they game went on, there was still room for more. He finished the game completing 16 of 23 pass attempts for 188 yards and a touchdown in addition to the first-half fumbles and interception.

"I was disappointed for the guys and with ourselves just in how we unfolded early in the game," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said on Monday. "And certainly for Keelon, there's a bunch of plays he wished he could have back. I think he's learning quickly that that's not an option and he's going to have to play better earlier in football games and he knows that.

"He's a tough kid, he's resilient, and I think that shows, you know, just at halftime how he's able to kind of get mostly calm down and then come back out there and do a great job."

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game that the Crimson Tide lost its coach-to-player communication system during the third quarter. Grubb said "it was hard" on Russell, but thought the coaching staff did "an awesome job responding on the sideline, helping Keelon out." Grubb also explained that the setback helped coaches and players grow.

But when the comms were working, what was Grubb telling Russell from the booth?

"I talked to Keelon after every drive on the headset," Grubb said. "He puts it on and we sit there and talk and go over the iPad, what he's seeing from coverage structures and cadences and things he's got to improve on."

This past Saturday was the sophomore's first road start and the second overall of his collegiate career. He still has time to learn from these mistakes, but starting very slowly in Lexington is a bit worrisome for later in the schedule in Baton Rouge (LSU), Knoxville (Tennessee) and even the cowbells in Starkville (Mississippi State).

It's led to Grubb deciding that Russell and Alabama's offense will be on a silent count during road games.

"I just kept telling him, we practice this, you know how to do this, you operate really well in this," Grubb said. "Let's just stay positive, stay the course. He was able to rally back on that. Right now, the biggest thing for Keelon post-game is just reminding him the expensive lessons that happen during a game."

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