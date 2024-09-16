What Alabama Offensive Coordinator Nick Sheridan Said Entering The Bye Week
Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan spent time in the Naylor Stone Media Room in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility with the media to look back on the Crimson Tide's first three weeks of action and set up the upcoming off week.
Below is a transcript of everything Sheridan said.
Opening Statement
"Yeah, excited about how the guys played this past week, looking forward to the opportunity to improve this week. Certainly will spend some time early on the week just self-scouting and looking for areas to really target to improve and then obviously as we move towards the week we'll focus on the upcoming opponent. Important week for us to improve and get better."
Kendrick Law without the ball?
“I thought he played fantastic in the game. He was very physical on the perimeter. He’s somebody who is important to our offense and we know that. He has an impact in the game with the football and without the ball. He’s important to us as the season progresses because we think he is an excellent football player. He’s good with the ball in his hands but what I think is special about him in addition to that is he is exceptional without the ball which is really the making of a great football player.”
Offensive line protection?
“I thought the protection was outstanding in the game this past week. I think that certainly showed in the pocket, the space Jalen had to throw the football. I thought it was excellent. Along the line of scrimmage they dominated in the run game as well. I thought our guys played great. We can play better. There were some moments where the execution can improve, techniques and fundamentals, but at this point, they certainly played their best this last Saturday.”
In middle of game 3 or 4 drives TDs, but other was 3-and-out after 18-play Wisconsin possession. Difficult?
“I think regardless of what the previous drive was by the opponent, our job is to get first downs and score points. We were not happy about three-and-out and want to improve. I think we had a false start early in the drive. Those are opportunities for us to regain momentum and execute and play good football. We don’t want those moments to happen, and our guys know that. It goes back to execution, taking advantage of opportunities. In a couple of those drives we were in position to execute on third down and convert and just didn’t. There were other moments when we did. That’s the continued message to the guys, the consistency, the high level of execution we have shown at times, we’re working to do that down-in and down-out.”
When offensive line protecting and blocking better how does it affect you?
“I think it always starts up front, being able to control the line of scrimmage. It certainly allows you to do more things, staying better in down and distance situations. It certainly is important. Our ability to block is the foundation of every good offense, a fundamental that it’s hard to be productive on offense if you don’t block well. And that’s not just the offensive line – it involves everybody, the tight ends, the perimeter, the running backs. You want a very good blocking team and a blocking unit. It opens up the run game, pass game, inside, outside. They key is that you block well. It starts up front. Those guys are closest to the ball. But the other positions have to do their part, too, and that certainly showed, I mentioned K-Law. He blocked phenomenally on the perimeter. He did an outstanding job and a number of other guys as well. E-Man had some really great blocks on the perimeter. I thought our running backs did a nice job. Tight ends. Multiple guys. I think all of us… they have the type of offense we are capable are having, have really good fundamentals to be a really good blocking unit.”
On where Ryan Williams has improved the most through three games:?
"Just probably knowledge. Just understanding of scheme. Availability to play multiple positions, and that’ll continue to grow. That’s always a challenge for a young player, particularly on the perimeter, is you try to teach them the offense through the lens of one position, just to try to get their feet underneath them. And then, as they continue to understand big-picture concepts, then you can move them around and they can play multiple positions. But I would say from the very beginning, Ryan’s been an incredibly committed football player, one that wants to know, cares about knowing his job and where to line up and what’s the split and what’s the route detail in all areas. And I think coach Shep and the rest of the coaches in that room have done a great job with him. But certainly for all players, they deserve the most credit. Ryan for being committed and wanting to learn and being able to play multiple positions in different spots, inside, outside, et cetera. It’s not the easiest thing to do for a young player, he’s done a nice job with that to this point."
On keeping players engaged during bye week?
"I think we focus on the things we need to improve on, and I think there’s plenty. That’s gonna show up each and every week, where you have good moments and then things that you’ve got to improve on, so this group is one that’s focused, that’s hungry, that cares a whole bunch, that loves football, so I’m not concerned about the engagement of the group. I would expect them to be fully, we use the word intentional about a week like this. Whether it’s your rest, your recovery, your preparation, fundamentals, whatever it may be. Each player may be a little bit different. Each player can best maximize this week a little bit different. And so, I think the challenge to them is to be intentional with whatever they need to improve on."
On Germie Bernard and his touchdown at Wisconsin:?
I think that play, probably the best word to describe it would be trust. I think Germ ran a great route. Sometimes on those type of plays, it’s very easy to get hung up on the top of a route and he did a great job of running through contact and separating at the end, and then having the awareness of where he was located on the field to make the catch, get his feet inbounds. And then certainly on Jalen’s side of it, to trust him to be at a spot and throw with anticipation to that, so that’s a credit to both of those guys. And certainly, specifically with Germ, just super consistent, steady, very talented, very good football player. But his demeanor, his disposition, his preparation, I mean, he’s the same guy every day and he always shows up ready to work and we’re all excited about Germ and thankful that he’s here.
On which backups did well against Wisconsin:?
I thought the young group that went in there, I thought there was bright moments by several guys. Caleb Odom had some catches, Rico Scott had some catches, I thought the offensive line did a nice job. Daniel Hill, running the ball. And so I thought, collectively, they were able to get some first downs. They weren’t able to finish the drive like we would like. And I thought Ty Simpson was in control, it’s the second time Ty’s been in the game and I thought in both cases, he’s had poise. Ty had to go in earlier in the game when Jalen’s helmet popped off and we ran the ball, but Ty was ready to go. So I think every experience for a young player, whether it’s their first year, second year, third year, every time you get to play in the game I think is helpful. And I thought those guys, by and large, it wasn’t perfect. There’s still areas to improve on, but they knew what they were doing. I thought they communicated at a high level and they were able to execute some base plays for us.
How to balance designed QB runs while trying to keep QB healthy…
“Well I think there’s a balance there. When do you utilize them? Where’s the ball potentially being ran, you know? Typically, yeah, just the location of the run and what’s the risk-reward? What’s the situation? Quarterbacks, you have the ball in your hand. You get hit hard in the pocket too. You’re mindful of that. You certainly want the health of your players. That’s important to you, specifically at the quarterback position. You also recognize it’s a contact sport, that’s a part of the game. So, we factor that in, certainly, when we’re designing the game plan and when to call certain plays and how that plays out in a game. Sometimes it’s week to week. Sometimes it’s based on your opponent. I think what we’re always trying to do offensively is utilize our players and put them in the best position to be successful. So that’s what we’re focused on.
What went into bringing Geno VanDeMark and Wilkin Formby into the third quarter?
“I think because they earned it. That’s really our approach, we’re going to play the players that deserve to play and that have earned it throughout the week of preparation. Not just day-to-day, but also what they’ve done over the course of spring practice and fall camp and I think both those guys, Geno and Wilkin, have earned the opportunity to play in the game because of what they’ve done in practice. So that’ll continue to be the case moving forward whether it’s at the offensive line position, tight ends, running backs, receivers. We’re going to continue to give guys opportunities to play in the game that have earned it in practice. That’s the message to them and so practice is important. How you perform and play on a Tuesday and a Wednesday matters. It gives coaches confidence to put you in the game. We want to play as many players as we can because of the duration of the season. We talk about the health of players and the depth that is required to get through the season that we’re looking at. Those guys earned it and they deserved an opportunity to play in the game.
Jalen Milroe scores in many ways, what ways have you seen him take strides?
“Yeah, I mean, I think, certainly credit to Jalen, but I also credit the players around him that have done a nice job. I know he would do the same. All those opportunities for him to have production there’s been other players involved in those plays that have done a nice job. Certainly, Jalen in those moments, finding a way to get into the end zone, finding an open receiver, throwing the ball accurately, those have been certainly, quality plays by him. The best thing about Jalen is he’s always trying to improve. Our job as coaches is to identify those things. He comes in every Sunday with a list of things he’s already seen. That communication between our staff and him to help him improve and point out areas where he did a nice job, where there’s improvement from one week to the next. And also pointing out the areas we’ve got to grow and get better. I told him two days ago, that’s going to be the case for him the rest of his football playing career. You’re always trying to improve, you’re always identifying areas where you need to work on. Each opponent presents different challenges, different, certain types of schemes or coverages or pressures, whatever it may be. That’s the fun part, that’s what’s exciting is you play a sport where you’ve never arrived. There’s always an opportunity to improve and get better and he loves that part of playing football and specifically playing football and that’s why he’s fun to coach.