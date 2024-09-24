What Do Alabama Defenders See In Georgia's Offensive Line?
No. 4 Alabama welcomes No. 2 Georgia to Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for the Crimson Tide SEC opener. It's a rematch from last season's SEC Championship and a possible preview of postseason action in 2024 as both teams look to continue successful seasons.
The pregame attention will undoubtedly be on both quarterbacks as each signal caller is a Heisman Trophy contender, however neither will take snaps against the other. The most important matchup on Saturday will be the Alabama front six against the Georgia offense line.
Alabama has allowed 42, 206 and 149 on the ground in three contests to Western Kentucky, South Florida and Wisconsin respectively. Georgia gained 169, 166 and 102 on the ground in three games against Clemson, Tennessee Tech and Kentucky respectively. The Crimson Tide will have a tough time pulling off an upset on Saturday if they allow the Bulldogs to run the ball with ease.
"What stands out about their run game? It's downhill," Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan said. "Ain't nobody trying to sidestep nobody, like SEC running. It's going to be real tough. We've just got to make sure we do what we need to do, follow coach's plan, fit the right gaps, have good gap integrity and we'll be successful."
The Crimson Tide kept Georgia contained in the 2023 SEC Championship, holding the Bulldogs to just 78 yards on 31 attempts, good for just 2.5 yards a carry. The Bulldogs were held to just 3. 4 yards per carry two weeks ago against Kentucky, but they still can get downhill in a hurry.
"They're a tough team, like SEC play. If we do what we need to do we'll get the result we want. Execute coaches plan and play like we know we can play," Keenan said.
The Bulldogs front enters the game short-handed as offensive guard Tate Ratledge was injured against the Wildcats two weeks ago. Georgia replaces Ratledge with redshirt junior Micah Morris who's already played in 20 games over the last two seasons.
The Georgia offensive line averages 6-foot-4, 319-pounds and features four players with four or more years of college experience. They've driven the Bulldogs running game 5.4 yards per rush while working out early season kinks and integrating new players in the backfield.
"Powerhouse, physical football, just have to be very detailed," Alabama offensive lineman Deontae Lawson said. "This is the type of game you can't make many mistakes or it'll cost you the game and you've just got to be detailed in everything you to and execute."