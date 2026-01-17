Alabama Lands SEC Offensive Lineman out of Portal

Alabama continues to bolster its offensive line out of the transfer portal with the addition of Texas transfer Nick Brooks.

The offensive tackle announced his commitment to Alabama on Friday night as first reported by On3. Brooks will have three years of eligibility remaining after one season with the Longhorns.

Brooks is the Crimson Tide's second offensive line commitment of the day, joining Cal Poly transfer Racin Delgatty. Alabama needs major help on the offensive line with four of the five starters from last year's team gone either to the NFL draft or transfer portal.

In five games, four of which were against SEC opponents, Brooks gave up 20 pressures, including four sakcs over 113 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

Brook is now the fourth offensive line portal commitment for the Crimson Tide along with Ty Haywood and Kaden Strayhorn from Michigan and Delgatty.

Michael Carroll is the only returning starter at right tackle. William Sanders is the other returner with some experience in the offensive line rotation last season. Left tackle will have to be replaced with Kadyn Proctor off to the NFL. Brooks played one game at right tackle for Texas as a true freshman but started three games at left guard. He was recruited out of high school as a tackle and originally committed to Iowa before flipping to Texas.

Whether he plays at guard or tackle, it will be a big help for the Crimson Tide. At 6-7, 349 pounds, Brooks has the size for an SEC lineman. Alabama and Texas are not scheduled to play in the 2026 regular season, but if he remains in Tuscaloosa for at least two seasons, Brooks will face off against his former team inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2027.

Overall, Brooks is Alabama's 15th commitment from the portal joining Delgatty, Haywood, Strayhorn, tight end Josh Ford (Oklahoma State), linebacker Caleb Woodson (Virginia Tech), defensive lineman Devan Thompkins (USC), long snapper Ethan Stangle (Syracuse), punter Adam Watford (North Alabama), defensive back Carmelo O'Neal (Mercer), tight end Jaxon Shuttlesworth, (Jacksonville State), defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Mississippi State), kicker Lorcan Quinn (Marshall), wide receiver Noah Rogers (North Carolina State) and defensive lineman Caleb Smith (Washington.)

Jan. 16 is the final day of the college football portal window meaning it's the last day players can enter (excluding players from teams playing in the national championship game), but players can still commit to schools after the portal closes.

KEEP UP WITH ALL THE PORTAL NEWS IN THE BAMACENTRAL TRANSFER TRACKER

Read more on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI: