What Does Ryan Grubb Want To See From Alabama Quarterbacks In First Scrimmage?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football opens the second week of fall camp with the two contestants in the ongoing quarterback battle still battling to become the Crimson Tide's starting signal-caller. Senior Austin Mack and sophomore Keelon Russell continue to split reps with the first team, and coaches indicated there's no real separation between them, as the program is only five practices into camp

"Not yet," Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. "No, not yet. They've been doing a good job. It's been an even battle."

Mack has entered five games in garbage time over two years, while Russell was only subbed into two games last year. The pair's combined action produced 410 yards passing with five touchdowns and over 70-percent completion, indicating the Crimson Tide is not short on quarterback talent.

Alabama's quarterback story has remained unchanged for the last seven months, with Mack and Russell deciding to stay with the Crimson Tide through the winter transfer window and splitting reps in the spring. Mack started the program's spring game, but Russell got the most playing time at A-Day as the senior was limited with a minor injury. Russell went on to wow the crowd, passing for 242 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Mack remains the first quarterback through drill work during media viewing periods of fall camp practices, but the program is just five practices into the month-long camp. Practice is a bit of a controlled environment with the coaches correcting or praising between each play, but on Thursday the players get to stand on their own as the Crimson Tide plays its first fall camp scrimmage.

The coaching staff named Ty Simpson Alabama's starting quarterback in 2025 shortly after the first fall camp scrimmage concluded, officially ending the battle that was between Simpson, Mack and Russell. The staff has indicated they plan on using both fall camp scrimmages this year to determine the winner between Mack and Russell, but Grubb revealed what he's looking to see from the quarterbacks on Thursday during the scrimmage.

“I think the command," Grubb said. "I keep saying command, and I think one of the things that I’ve been challenging them just now is command of a practice. I want to know what it feels like when the chips are down a little bit in practice; maybe we had a three-and-out and didn’t move the ball. What did they look like? How are their teammates responding to them?



"So, certainly you can’t just have the rah-rah guy if he can’t throw the freaking ball. I’m definitely looking for command, because they’re both capable physically of making all the plays. Now you’re starting to look at decision-making, completion percentages, turnovers, explosives, how all those things obviously weigh out. But then also, just does it look like that guy believes 'I’m going to make that play,' and both those guys are getting better at that everyday.”

The Crimson Tide quarterbacks have two more days of practice before Thursday's scrimmage and each will have the chance to impress, but the live reps in the stadium will likely carry extra weight in a battle that is still even after five days of fall camp.

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