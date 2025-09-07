What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama Defeated Louisiana-Monroe
The Crimson Tide head coach spent time with the media after decimating the Warhawks in Week 2.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 21 Alabama bounced back in a big way in the 2025 home opener. The Crimson Tide knocked off the ULM Warhawks 73-0 to improve to 1-1 on the season. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spent time with the media after the win to talk about what went right for the program in Week 2.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer
- Our performance tonight is all we can control. It sucks to learn lessons or however you want to call it, but it is what it is. The resiliency is what I'll take from them.
- I think the game is one thing, but the plane ride last week. People were just upset. They made their minds up at some point. By Sunday they came back ready to work. The challenge now is sustaining it. We have to keep improving every single play.
- Just competition on the offensive line. We did that last year too. That's something that brings out the best in you. I think that leads to better execution. There's times we need to be better. We still aren't executing at the level we need to. Just trying to bring out the best in all these guys. All the offensive lineman are healthy and pushing each other.
- London Simmons got some action last week and he was forced into more with Tim Keenan and Jeremiah Beaman out. Lotzier Brooks did some good things last week. He did good on kickoff last week and he's done a good job of elevating his game over the last few weeks. I really liked the third down catch in their territory. That's something he does well. He plays bigger than he is.
- From the running back position it's a group effort. We like that play with Kevin. That's how he got in there early. I think he had the most carries on the team. He's done a good job the last three or four weeks. There's some things that he can do. I like the way he picks up his knees and runs hard. He does a nice job catching the ball out of the backfield.
- I just think the defensive did a better job of every guy pursuing to the ball. The week of practice was good. We got off to a better start this week. Having the takeaways is good. That's contagious.
- Ty doing what he did. I thought the game was slower for him. He was able to go through progressions. That's what you needed to see out of Ty. I'm proud of how he went to work. There's some times where he scrambled this week where you felt like he had it under control. To get completions tonight 17/17, the guys have to make plays to. As far as the series with Austin, getting him in, we wanted to do that ahead of time.
- I like that they're happy for each other. They celebrated each other's successes.
- I thought guys did a good job moving with purpose with everything they did.. it's just one game. The guys did a good job of playing from snap to whistle. That was the challenge to the guys and that's what we've got to build on.
