What Kalen DeBoer Said After His First Alabama Victory
The Crimson Tide handled Western Kentucky in the season opener on Saturday night.
The Alabama Crimson Tide opened the Kalen DeBoer era with an emphatic victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday night. DeBoer spent time with the media inside Bryant Denny Stadium after his first win in charge of the Crimson Tide.
- Deboer on the impressions of game day, "It was a lot of fun. Walk of Champions was special for our players. I can't thank our fans enough. The news guys especially enjoying it. We did a great job of giving the fans something to cheer for and our fans were amazing."
- DeBoer on Pritchett and Keon Sabb, "Yeah, Pritchett has pretty much taken all his reps at the right tackle spot. We went back to what he did this spring playing left tackle. I'll watch the film but there were a lot of good things that happened. Keon was at the right spot at the right time and just made the plays."
- DeBoer on the offense, "How can you argue with the results. There's things that weren't perfect but we made up for it. We're finding ways to make explosives, that's what our offense is all about."
- DeBoer on Kadyn Proctor, "Unfortunately couldn't go tonight, we'll continue to evaluate tomorrow to learn the severity."
- DeBoer on Williams, "One of the cool things about Ryan, a lot of attention has gone his way but he's really humble and just has a go to work everyday attitude."
- DeBoer on Williams, "He's got that big play ability as you saw. He's been doing that in practice. We anticipated a route down the sidelines, it was really cool to see the guys execute.
- Kalen DeBoer says, "Proud of the way they came out."
