What Kalen DeBoer Said Following Alabama Football's Road Loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla.–– No. 7 Alabama was on the wrong end of a chaotic day in college football as the Crimson Tide fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in a road battle on Saturday night.
After a stellar past three weeks on both sides of the ball, Alabama couldn't move the ball on offense or stop the run on defense against the Sooners.
This loss gives Alabama three on the season, all but certainly taking the Tide out of the College Football Playoff race, despite the format increasing to 12 teams after a decade with just four programs included.
After the clock hit zeroes and a field storm by the Sooner crowd ensued, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer spoke about his team's performance during the postgame press conference.
- Part of Opening Statement: "Turnovers were going to be a key but it flipped the other way."
- Short explanation regarding illegal touching on Ryan Williams touchdown
- Execution changed following Deontae Lawson's injury
- On what he said to Jalen Milroe throughout rough game: I thought he battled. I saw it through his eyes, and he's come a long way. All season long and just the way he wants to go out there and keep leading the team, and guys fight for him."
- Unsure of Deontae Lawson's status at this time: Lower extremity injury that will be evaluated.
- On struggling running the ball: "just sometimes where we got to stay on blocks, maintain blocks during the second half again, the game gets away from you, some of the things that we just weren't quite as clean."
- What Oklahoma did to make life hard on offense: Some explosive plays by Oklahoma took away the momentum.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED WITH A FULL TRANSCRIPT