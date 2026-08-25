What's Next for Keelon Russell, Austin Mack Now That Starter is Named?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Kalen DeBoer wasn't locked into a timeline, willing to let the quarterback competition play out as long as it needed to, but the Alabama head coach ideally wanted to make a decision after the Crimson Tide's second fall scrimmage for two big reasons.

First, he wanted the winner of the job to be able to run the offense in the two weeks leading up to the game. Second, it gives the offense (and the whole team) the time to gel and rally around the starter. Alabama made the decision on Saturday with sophomore Keelon Russell winning the job over senior Austin Mack.

"Keelon now gets a chance to work now, for the most part, with the same set of guys," DeBoer said. "And I think that chemistry that you've got to have with your skill guys and communication with the offensive line and the trust with the offensive line, the more reps the better. I think that's part of it right now. But just keep going the direction and the intentionality that he's had with all the things that he's improved in.”

After splitting first-team reps with Mack throughout the spring and fall, Russell will now get all those reps. Russell only appeared in two games last season during his true freshman campaign. As a young quarterback leading an offense with a lot of new faces, every rep he can get before the season is valuable.

Mack was one of the first people at the facility the next day after the decision was announced and has been fully supportive of Russell according to DeBoer. While losing the starting job is not what he wanted, he can now fully lock into his role as the backup quarterback. After enrolling early at Washington in 2023, Mack will now be in his fourth collegiate season as a backup after sitting behind Jalen Milroe in 2024 and Ty Simpson in 2025.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said announcing the decision allows the whole football team to settle into the right spots as the season opener against East Carolina quickly approaches.

"You know, that's been every quarterback battle I've been part of is you know guys get named a starter, and I think it just naturally it's human nature for guys to just fall into spots and get, ‘OK, that's behind us,’ and there's no more discussions," Grubb said. "It's just, it is what it is, and guys can move on, you know. And for both those players, for both the quarterbacks too, to be able to settle in and start driving into their role.”

Alabama's coaches repeatedly stated throughout the offseason that they feel like they could win at a high level with either guy leading the team, but Russell ultimately prevailed in the competition and will now turn his full attention to being the starter for the Crimson Tide.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.