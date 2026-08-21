Where Alabama's Offensive Line Has Improved Since the Start of Fall Camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— All eyes are on Alabama's quarterback competition between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell this fall, but so much of the Crimson Tide's overall success on offense this season will be determined by what the offensive line can do.

The unit is under the direction of a new position coach in Adrian Klemm, and Alabama will have an entirely different offensive line than a season ago. There is one returning starter, sophomore Michael Carroll, but he will be playing a different position at right guard instead of right tackle.

With all the new pieces in place, including a few transfers like center Racin Delgatty, building communication and cohesion is important. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb wasn't pleased with the communication from the quarterbacks and offensive line in Alabama's first fall scrimmage, but head coach Kalen DeBoer saw a lot of improvement in that area in the Crimson Tide's second scrimmage on Thursday.

"You can just see there’s more and more confidence," DeBoer said. "I would just say, generally speaking, this week you are not having busts like we would have week one. You are seeing a gel. Now you are seeing holes open up for the running backs to run through, and we broke down what an explosive run play is and what it take sat the beginning of fall camp. And that’s the yards you get before contact. That’s making a missed tackle, you know? There is a formula to that when you play the percentages. And I think you are seeing more and more of that happen, but it starts all up front with the offensive line."

Alabama's current projected offensive line from left to right is sophomore Jackson Lloyd at left tackle, Mal Waldrep Jr. or William Sanders at left guard, Delgatty at center, Carroll at right guard and Jayin James or Nick Brooks at right tackle.

One of the biggest points of emphasis for Alabama this offseason was improving the run game after finishing 125th nationally in rushing yards per game a season ago. DeBoer has seen the offensive line improve its run blocking since the start of fall camp.

"The protection, I think, was ahead of the run game early in camp," DeBoer said. "I would have said, I think, last week that I like the direction we were going. I think this week the run game has continued to improve. I think we had really, as a team, I think we had four really good practices this week."

Thursday was Alabama's final preseason scrimmage, and now the team will transition out of camp and into more of game-week like preparations for the season opener against East Carolina.

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