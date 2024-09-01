What Western Kentucky HC Tyson Helton Saw From TJ Finley's Third Career Outing Against Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Western Kentucky had a tough showing on Saturday night in its season opener against No. 5 Alabama. One of the Hilltoppers' players has immense familiarity with the Crimson Tide, but quarterback TJ Finley had a forgettable debut at his fourth school as the visitors to Bryant-Denny Stadium were blanked 63-0, giving DeBoer his first win as Alabama's coach.
Finley, whose college career began at LSU in 2020, has faced Alabama as a starter three times: once with the Tigers that same year, once at Auburn in 2021 and a (presumably) final time Saturday with Western Kentucky. Ahead of the first game of the Kalen DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa, Finley was on the confident side. In an interview during game week with Bookit Sports on YouTube, he stated his intent to show the Crimson Tide that not only were the Hilltoppers a different team, but that Alabama might also not live up to its perception of itself.
Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton backed Finley after the redshirt junior followed up his words with a Hilltoppers debut that included a pair of costly first-quarter interceptions thrown to Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb. Each turnover led to a score. The quarterback was benched for Caden Veltkamp late in the second quarter, who finished the game.
"The first one [interception] TJ had, I've gotta look at the film, I haven't seen the film," said Helton. "It looked like he kinda forced it into coverage there. The second one, down in the red zone, I don't necessarily think it was TJ's fault... Alabama did their thing. Excellent defense."
The aforementioned second interception came with a 64-yard return by Sabb after the visiting offense had driven to within two yards of the red zone. A touchdown could've tied the game at that point, as the Crimson Tide was up 7-0. The first interception Finley threw was on the other side of the field, a dangerous pass that Sabb hauled in at the Hilltoppers' 39 and returned for 23 yards.
Finley's final drive of the contest was the third-to-last for Western Kentucky in the first half. The team converted two of three fourth-down tries in the series, with the drive ending as Finley was stymied on a 4th & 5 inside the 10. He had previously gotten one of the two conversions using his legs, completing a five-yard pass to K.D. Hutchinson inside Alabama territory for the other. Veltkamp played the rest of the game and did not throw the ball as much, going just 4-of-9 with 11 yards to his name.
"Under the circumstances in the first half, I thought TJ did well, I really did," Helton said. "Both those quarterbacks have earned the right to play. I felt like coming in, we were way behind, and we wanted to change some things up. TJ totally understands it. He gets it."
Helton said Finley's prior experience with Alabama contributed to a "veteran look," even in spite of his mistakes. The signal caller finished with 18 completions (in 31 attempts) for 92 yards without any scores. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, by contrast, was 7-for-9 with 200 yards on the dot and three touchdowns, two of which were to freshman Ryan Williams for a combined 139 yards.