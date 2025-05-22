What Would an All-Alabama 2028 Olympic Flag Football Team Look Like?
History was made on Tuesday as NFL owners passed a resolution that will allow their players to participate in flag football during the 2028 Olympics. There have been so many NFL superstars who have dominated in the United States, and in three years they'll get to showcase their talent on the world's stage.
The NFL has 11 players on the field for each team, making a grand total of 22. However, the 2028 Olympics will be a 5-on-5 format with each country fielding a 10-team roster. Here are some more rules:
- The field will be 70-by-25 yards
- 40-minute games with two 20-minute halves
- Four downs to reach midfield and then four downs to score a touchdown
- No run plays allowed within five yards of the end zone
- There won't be an offensive and defensive line but players can blitz if they start seven yards from the line of scrimmage
- Overtime occurs if the score is tied and each team will get a chance to win
Narrowing down Team USA to this roster size will be a daunting task for a variety of reasons, especially since it's three years from now and the NFL world can't be certain about how today's best will be in 2028.
But of course, fans have been building their dream team with younger NFL greats like Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons and more. That being said, under these rules and regulations what would a flag football team look like if it was only made up of Alabama players?
The offense will be comprised of one quarterback, one running back and three wide receivers, one of which will act as the center as well to snap the ball. Defense will have a blitzer, an off-ball linebacker and three cornerbacks. One substitute will be be added to each side of the ball.
Offense
(Each player's age for the 2028 olympics will be in parentheses)
Quarterback: Jalen Milroe (25)
Milroe hasn't taken an NFL snap yet and who knows if he'll be a starter in three years from now. But his dual-threat ability will be extremely difficult for other countries to defend. Milroe's speed and elusiveness will be the ultimate challenge for opponents to grab his flag. It is because of this that Milroe gets the job over Pro Bowler Tua Tagovailoa and reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.
Missed the cut: Jalen Hurts (29), Tua Tagovailoa (30)
Running Back: Jahmyr Gibbs (26)
Although there's currently an Alabama running back in the NFL that's a future hall-of-famer, bulldozing defenders would probably get some penalties for Derrick Henry. While Henry possesses a great amount of speed for his size, Gibbs is one of the fastest players in the league and is his dominance as a receiver out of the backfield will be brutal for opponents.
Missed the cut: Derrick Henry (34), Josh Jacobs (30)
Wide Receivers: Jameson Williams (27), Jaylen Waddle (29), DeVonta Smith (29)
Have you noticed a theme yet? Well if you haven't the receivers encapsulated it––speed. speed. speed. Williams and Waddle have been near the top of the NFL's yards per catch leaderboard due to their explosive deep threat abilities. Smith also possesses a burst, but he truly excels at routes across the field, giving a headache to defenders in man coverage.
Substitute: Ryan Williams (21)
The 2028 Olympics would be a couple months before his second NFL season, should he enter the 2027 NFL Draft following his junior year. The electric wideout made plenty of unforgettable and jaw-dropping plays with his footwork and hands during his freshman season and it could really translate in flag football.
Missed the cut: Jerry Jeudy (29), Amari Cooper (34)
Defense:
(Each player's age for the 2028 olympics will be in parentheses)
Blitzer: Will Anderson Jr. (26)
Anderson's quickness and will make it difficult for opposing quarterbacks to move around under heavy pressure. The 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year's various strengths will be a problem for other countries.
Missed the cut: Quinnen Williams (30), Dallas Turner (25)
Off-Ball Linebacker: Jihaad Campbell (24)
Like Milroe and Williams, Campbell hasn't played an NFL snap yet. However, Campbell's frame will help him control the middle of the field. Simply put, opposing running backs will have a lot of trouble getting around him.
Missed the cut: Henry To'oTo'o (27), Deontae Lawson (25)
Defensive Backs: Pat Surtain II (28), Trevon Diggs (29), Brian Branch (26)
Surtain is already widely considered the best cornerback in the NFL––and he's got the 2024 DPOY Award to back it up––Diggs is perhaps the league's biggest threat to haul in interceptions and Branch, who is one of the best safeties at such a young age, also has experience as a slot cornerback that can blitz as well.
Substitute: Xavier McKinney (29)
The decision between Branch and McKinney as the starter was difficult, especially since the latter is a First Team All-Pro. But Branch being a couple of years younger plus his versatility gave him the top spot. Nevertheless, McKinney is on a meteoric rise and he was the runner-up for the most interceptions in the league in 2024. He's an incredible rotational piece in this lineup.
Missed the cut: Marlon Humphrey (32), Minkah Fitzpatrick (31)