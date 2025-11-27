Is Jahmyr Gibbs the Most Dangerous Running Back in Football? Bama in the NFL Tracker
Normally when we talk about a former Alabama running back posting a 200-yard rushing game, it's about Derrick Henry. The six times he's topped 200 is tied for the NFL record along with Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson.
But last week, Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs matched Henry's career best for yards from scrimmage in single game when he had 264 in an overtime win against the New York Giants (219 rushing and 45 receiving on 11 catches). It wasn't a record for former Crimson Tide running backs, as Josh Jacobs had 303 for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 27, 2022, the seventh most in NHL history (and Julio Jones had a 300-yard game against the Panthers in 2016), but it did cause many to re-evaluate his status in the league.
Is Gibbs the best running back in the league? Probably not as he's third in rushing yards (Jonathan Taylor leads with 1,197) and fifth in scrimmage yards (Christian McCaffrey, 1,581) this season.
How about the most dangerous? That may be a better description as Detroit obviously hasn't seen a game-breaking presence in the backfield like this since Barry Sanders.
Here are five reasons why:
1) Gibbs joined LaDainian Tomlinson as the only running backs ever with at least 10 receptions, 250 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a game. They're also the only ones with at least 10 receptions and 200-plus rushing yards in a game. Tomlinson had 11 catches, 271 scrimmage yards including 200 rushing and 51 receiving) on Dec. 1, 2002 as the Chargers defeated the Broncos in overtime 30-27. He also touched the ball 48 times. Gibbs did it on 26.
2) With 1,330 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns this season, Gibbs is the fifth running back since 1990 with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons, joining Chris Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Tomlinson and Ricky Watters.
3) Per Next Gen Stats, Gibbs reached a max speed of 22.17 miles per hour on his 69-yard overtime touchdown run against the Giants. It's the fourth-fastest speed by any ball carrier this season, and he had two of the only three that were faster.
4) With 10 rushing touchdowns this season, Gibbs is the seventh player all-time with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in each of his first three career seasons and the first since Adrian Peterson (2007-09). He was the No.12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
5) Gibbs is still only 23, and won't turn 24 until March. His overtime touchdown, which occurred on the first snap, was his 44th career scrimmage touchdown, moving him past Randy Moss (43) for the second-most scrimmage touchdowns by a player under the age of 24 in NFL history. The only guy ahead of him? Sanders with 47.
And yes, more on Gibbs ....
When Gibbs was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, it was for the second time in three weeks, and third time in his career. He became just the fourth player from the Lions to win the honor for a third time, joining Sanders (11 times), Calvin Johnson (four) and Jared Goff (four). ...
Those 44 touchdowns are the most scored by any player since 2023. With his next touchdown he'll tie Earl Campbell for the fourth-most touchdowns by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history. Only Sanders (47), Eric Dickerson (46) and Gale Sayers (46) had more. ...
Gibbs is the third former Crimson Tide running back to win three Offensive Player of the Week awards, joining Henry (nine) and Shaun Alexander (seven).
Bama in the NFL Week 13 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our elaborate Bama in the NFL Week 13 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded:
The Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database
Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Bama in the NFL: Game of the Week
We're just going to assume that nearly everyone's going to watch the three Thanksgiving games, which all feature some prominent former Alabama players and have the potential to be good, plus we're also going to disqualify the Bears at Eagles even though both teams are 8-3, because we've had the reigning Super Bowl champions listed here the most this season. Instead, our game of the week is one that a lot of fans may have overlooked: Houston (6-5) at Indianapolis (8-3).
This is a something's-gotta-give game with AFC playoff implications. The Colts lead the NFL in scoring offense (31 points per game), rank second in total offense (384 yards per game), and scored at least 29 points in each of their five games at Lucas Oil Stadium this year, all wins. The Texans, who top the NFL in total defense (264.3 yards per game allowed) and rank second in scoring defense (16.5 points per game allowed), have won three consecutive games entering Week 13.
Moreover, if you haven't seen Will Anderson Jr. in a while, you need to check him out. He and Danielle Hunter (11 sacks) are the first set of teammates each with at least 10 sacks in their team’s first 11 games of a season since 2019 (Green Bay’s Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith). Anderson has at least one sack in six consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL, and has notched 10.5 this season for DeMeco Ryans' team.
Derrick Henry's Record Assault
Going back to Henry, the 31-year-old continues to carve out his place in history. Consider the following after he ran for two touchdowns in the Ravens’ 23-10 win over the New York Jets:
• Henry us up to 30 career games with at least two rushing touchdowns. Only two players have had more, LaDainian Tomlinson (38 games) and Emmitt Smith (36).
• On Thursday night against Cincinnati, Henry can become the second player ever with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in eight consecutive seasons. Tomlinson did it for nine consecutive seasons from 2001-09 with the San Diego Chargers.
• Henry can also become the fourth player with at least 10 scrimmage touchdowns in eight consecutive seasons, joining Jerry Rice (10 consecutive seasons from 1986-95 with San Francisco), Tomlinson. and Marvin Harrison (eight from 1999-2006 with Indianapolis).
• Henry can become the fourth player with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in eight career season, joining Tomlinson (nine seasons), Smith (eight), and Adrian Peterson (eight).
Bama In The NFL: Week 13 Notes
• Last week, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts had his ninth career game with two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown pass, surpassing Cam Newton (eight games) for the second-most such games in NFL history, trailing only Josh Allen (12).
• Lions safety Brian Branch had six tackles to led the Lions in the Thanksgiving game last year. He's had at least six tackles in six straight games. The guy he'll be zeroed in on with the Packers is, of course, Jacobs, who will play after missing a game with a deep knee bruise.
• We noted last week that consistency was the key with quarterback Bryce Young, who subsequently passed for just 169 yards in the loss against San Francisco. Things won't get any easier this week as the Panthers (6-6) host the Rams (9-2), who have the league’s top scoring defense (16.3 points per game allowed).
• Although Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. suffered a rib injury in Week 9, he wasn't placed on injured reserve until Nov. 15, making him ineligible to play for at least four games. Consequently, the earliest he can return is Week 15.
• The Dallas Cowboys are 2-0 since trading for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. We said at the time that they might need to go 7-1 to make the playoffs. After the Chiefs this week the Cowboys have the Lions, but then three of the final four games are against sub-.500 teams. That makes the Thanksgiving game against Kansas City extremely important.
• The 2026 Pro Bowl Games Voting begins Thursday at ProBowl.com/Vote. Fans can also vote directly on “X” (formerly Twitter) by posting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player’s official X handle or creating a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include either #ProBowlVote or Pro Bowl Vote. During the final two days (Dec. 14-15), social votes will count as double.
How to Watch: NFL Week 13
Thursday’s Games (Thanksgiving)
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)
Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Friday’s Game
Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m. (Prime Video)
Sunday’s Games
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (Fox)
San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday’s Game
New York Giants at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)