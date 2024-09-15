Where Alabama Football Ranks After Week 3
The first road game of the Kalen DeBoer era was a success as the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide dominated Wisconsin 42-10.
This victory improved Alabama's record to 3-0 with a combined score of 147-26 against Western Kentucky, South Florida and the Badgers.
The Crimson Tide was placed at the No. 5 spot in Preseason AP and Coaches Poll, but Alabama moved up to No. 4 in each ranking after the Western Kentucky win. Alabama remained at No. 4 in both after the triumph over South Florida, and on Sunday, the Tide was again fourth in the Coaches Poll
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)
1. Georgia (42), 1358, 3-0
2. Texas (10), 1301, 3-0
3. Ohio State (3), 1293, 2-0
4. Alabama, 1193, 3-0
5. Ole Miss, 1153, 3-0
6. Oregon, 1019, 3-0
7. Tennessee, 1009, 3-0
T8. Penn State, 968, 2-0
T8. Missouri, 968, 3-0
10. Utah, 834, 3-0
11. Miami, 831, 3-0
12. USC, 808, 2-0
13. Oklahoma, 697, 3-0
14. Kansas State, 662, 3-0
15. Oklahoma State, 642, 3-0
16. LSU, 466, 2-1
17. Michigan, 439, 2-1
18. Notre Dame, 404, 2-1
19. Clemson, 340, 1-1
20. Louisville, 333, 2-0
21. Iowa State, 235, 2-0
22. Nebraska, 204, 3-0
23. Memphis, 176, 3-0
24. Texas A&M, 85, 2-1
25. UNLV, 78, 3-0
Schools dropped out: No. 18 Arizona;No. 22 Washington;
Others receiving votes: Illinois 75;Washington State 38;Arizona 37;Northern Illinois 34;Syracuse 32;UCF 27;Pittsburgh 17;Iowa 17;Boise State 17;Arizona State 15;North Carolina 14;North Carolina State 12;California 10;Indiana 7;Michigan State 6;Liberty 6;Boston College 6;BYU 3;Washington 2;Toledo 1;South Florida 1;San Jose State 1;James Madison 1;
Alabama in the Polls by Week:
- Preseason: No. 5 in AP Poll, No. 5 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 win over Western Kentucky: No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week: 2 win over South Florida: No. 4 in AP Poll, No. 4 in Coaches Poll