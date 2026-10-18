Where Alabama Ranks in Polls After Falling to Tennessee

Alabama entered Week 7's road game against Tennessee as the No. 6 team in the AP Top 25 and the No. 7 team in the Coaches Poll.

But the Crimson Tide fell to No. 14 Tennessee 26-10 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. This came after the loss to Georgia, as it's the first time since 2013 that Alabama has lost consecutive games, including the postseason. It's also the first time since 2007 that UA has lost back-to-back regular-season games.

Following the loss in Knoxville, Alabama is No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.

The AP Top 25 will be released at 1 p.m. CT and this article will be updated with Alabama's placement in it. Additionally, this story will include the full AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide was a part of history on Saturday, as it was the first time that five of the top 7 teams in the AP Top 25 lost in the same week: No. 1 Georgia to Auburn, No. 2 Notre Dame to BYU, No. 5 Indiana to Ohio State, No. 6 Alabama to Tennessee and No. 7 Texas to Florida.

Alabama moves to 5-2, including a 3-2 record against the SEC. The Crimson Tide will host Texas A&M (4-3, 1-3 SEC) on Oct. 24 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama's 2026 Season in the Polls

Preseason: No. 13 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll

After Week 1 (East Carolina Win): No. 12 in AP Top 25, No. 12 in Coaches Poll

After Week 2 (Kentucky Win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

After Week 3 (Florida State Win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll

After Week 4 (South Carolina Win): No. 7 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 5 (Mississippi State Win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 6 (Georgia Loss): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 7 in Coaches Poll

After Week 7 (Tennessee Loss): No. ? in AP Top 25, No. 13 in Coaches Poll

Check Out What Kalen DeBoer Said After Falling to Tennessee

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