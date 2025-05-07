Which Alabama Defender Has 'Taken His Game to Another Level’ This Offseason?
Alabama safety Keon Sabb led the Crimson Tide in interceptions and was a key player in the secondary for several weeks last season. However, the former Michigan transfer suffered a foot injury in the loss to Tennessee and didn't play another game for the remainder of the season.
When the setback occurred, Alabama immediately needed to find a replacement for the starting role. And although he was a former 3-star athlete out of Mississippi who played in nine games on special teams as a freshman in 2023 and was a rotational player for a good portion of 2024, Bray Hubbard was the answer.
Hubbard's rise was meteoric as he seemed to show improvement in every game following the loss to the Volunteers. His name became more well-known after each matchup, and by the end of last season, he was fifth on the team in tackles (57) and tied for the lead in interceptions (3).
“We really challenged Bray in the offseason a year ago, in the springtime,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Tuesday night at the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet, per AL.com. “He had an OK spring, he had a little bit better fall camp and then by the time his name was called to be our starter, he came in and had tremendous production. Bray created a takeaway in every game that he started in.
“I think he’s taken his game to another level this offseason, just in terms of the leadership that he carries and brings,” Wommack said of Hubbard. “This was a multi-sport, multi-position football player and athlete coming out of high school, and he has really settled into the nuances that make a great free safety. And then all of a sudden, you change systems, and he’s adapted really well to that.
“Bray is a production player. He’s a guy that can make plays for us. So I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do this year.”
Sabb was out for the entire spring practice window as he was still rehabbing from the injury. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said that he's "on track" but the Crimson Tide's official starting lineup is still unknown and won't be revealed for quite some time. Nevertheless, Hubbard seems to have really impressed Wommack this offseason.
Of course, there's a chance that when Sabb returns, Alabama and Wommack could find a way to have both of them on the field at the same time. That could be something to watch for during the summer.