Which Alabama Quarterback did Ryan Grubb Say is 'Probably' Best Pure Thrower?
Ty Simpson may still be in pole position to exit the tunnel on August 30 as the Alabama starting quarterback, but Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb recognizes the other talent at the position.
Grubb spoke with Ryan Fowler on Tide 100.9 in Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon. During the segment, he reaffirmed Simpson is still leading the quarterback competition. He also named a player whom he assesses as the best pure thrower, and that person was not Simpson.
It was redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, who worked with Grubb and Kalen DeBoer at Washington in 2023 before redshirting. Mack threw a touchdown pass last season while appearing in one game. Grubb told Fowler that Mack is "probably the best pure thrower of the football."
Mack stuck with the Alabama roster through the spring transfer portal window. He still has very limited game experience, an area in which he still holds the edge over true freshman Keelon Russell. Simpson was the candidate Grubb said would start if the regular season started immediately after spring practice.
"He is [still ahead] right now," Grubb said of Simpson on Thursday. "We don't really deal in absolutes [until] we have to."
Grubb spent last season in the NFL as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator, but he knows Mack from before DeBoer's tenure at Alabama started. Additionally, Nick Sheridan remained on the current staff as quarterbacks coach despite the return of Grubb; Sheridan was Alabama's offensive coordinator last season.
"Nick has knowledge of the system," Grubb said. Sheridan is a former college quarterback in his own right, and his experience working at the FBS level amounts to more than a decade's worth. He was Washington's tight ends coach from 2022-23.