Alabama Doesn't Lose a Single Scholarship Player in Spring Transfer Window
Today is April 26, which marks the end of the spring transfer portal window for college football, as the latest a player could submit paperwork was on Friday night.
The Alabama Crimson Tide did not lose a single scholarship player to the transfer portal––a tremendous accomplishment in today's college football world filled with NIL possibilities.
Alabama football lost more than 20 players to the transfer portal after going 9-3 during the 2024 season. This came after head coach Kalen DeBoer's first season with Crimson Tide as he became the successor of Nick Saban.
Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide added 10 transfers and more than 20 prospects to its 2025 recruiting class and now has a plethora of depth at several positions––an issue it had last season.
However, depth is a bit of a double-edged sword in today's college sports world as if a player isn't satisfied with their placement on the expected depth chart after the spring, they often enter the portal when it reopens. As previously stated, despite Alabama's newfound depth, the Crimson Tide did not lost one player since the spring portal during the 10-day window.
"I think [head coach] Kalen [DeBoer] does a tremendous job," Alabama defensive coordinator Wommack told WNSP Selects radio show on Tuesday morning. "He's very proactive, he's very engaging, he's very relational with people. I think he certainly understands the business side of this game, but he also keeps the main thing the main thing.
"People think you either got to go get yours or you can sacrifice for the team. The truth is, high tides raise all boats. For us, keeping that mindset for these players––everybody wants our starters but they want our twos and our threes as well––and I think Kalen has done a really tremendous job of managing that to getting these guys to buy into this team and how that helps them as individuals.
"Coach DeBoer has done such a great job of being proactive on the front end. We've had numerous meetings with players and reached out to their families and representatives and all of those things to kind of make sure that we're all on the same page and we're not surprised by anything. I think to this point, we're in a really good place."
Following the end of spring practice, college football coaches have a decent idea as to what their depth charts will look like for Week 1. The spring portal significantly alters this philosophy, but for a team like Alabama in 2025, this is not the case.