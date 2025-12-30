Which Ty Simpson Performance Impressed Fernando Mendoza

LOS ANGELES–– Only one quarterback in this year's Rose Bowl matchup between No. 9 Alabama and No. 1 Indiana has a Heisman trophy on their shelf, but that didn't stop Fernando Mendoza from showering praise on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

"Ty Simpson is an amazing player," Mendoza said Tuesday morning during Rose Bowl media day. "I’ve seen him or heard about him for a long time now. He was one of the top guys. I watched the whole entire 2022 Elite 11 class. Not only was he a great quarterback, he seemed like he was a great guy. And I think everyone he’s rubbed off on whether it was his podcast with Bussin with the Boys, I’ve always seen his personality shine through, and I think that’s why he’s such a great leader of that team in which people see he’s authentic, he’s genuine and they want to go behind him. Also as a player, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, no doubt about it."

Mendoza became Indiana's first Heisman winner back on Dec. 13. Because Indiana had a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, Simpson has one more game under his belt, but the two quarterbacks are pretty similar statisically.

Simpson completed 64 percent of his passes for 3500 yards and 28 touchdowns with five interceptions and two rushing touchdowns. Mendoza's completion percentage is above 71 with 2980 yards, 33 touchdowns, six interceptions and six rushing touchdowns.

This will be the first meeting between Alabama and Indiana and also the first time Simpson and Mendoza have faced off in person. There hasn't been a lot of overlap between the two team's schedules this season, but they do have one common opponent. Traditionally a quarterback is going to be mainly scouting the opponent's defense on film, but Simpson's performance against Wisconsin stood out to Mendoza.

"They did play Wisconsin this year, and we also played Wisconsin, so I was able to dissect that game thoroughly, and that game showed why he was one of the best quarterbacks in the nation," Mendoza said. "He’s extremely efficient, extremely accurate. From that game, I’ve admired a lot from his game and also we’ve taken a couple plays from the game against Wisconsin in game planning, and I’ve taken a couple things from my own game in watching him."

The Wisconsin game was Simpson's best statistical performance of the season. He went 24 of 29 for 382 yards and four touchdowns. It was part of the reason Simpson was a Heisman favorite halfway through the season.

Postseason accolades no longer matter as the two prepare to square off on the field in the Rose Bowl with a spot in the CFP semifinals on the line.

"Everyone knows Alabama," Mendoza said. "They’re an SEC juggernaut. They have a great offense, great defense, great coach, and so really, really looking forward to playing them. They’re gonna be a tough team, and I think that Oklahoma game speaks testament to how resilient they are. They’re a tough team to kill.”

