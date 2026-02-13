"I Want That To Be The Standard:" Omaha Looms Large Over Alabama's 2026 Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The disappointment could be felt by every single person inside Pete Taylor Park.

Bryce Fowler had just been thrown out at third in the top of the ninth to end an elimination game between Alabama and Southern Miss in the 2025 Hattiesburg Regional. As the team exited the field, reality took hold. An Alabama baseball season that saw the team win 40 games for the first time in more than two decades and rise as high as No. 8 in the national polls had ended, for the second straight year, with the team going 0-2 in the NCAA Tournament.

It is said that time heals all wounds, but the sting of the loss still lingers for everyone who lived it. Third-year head coach Rob Vaughn, dubbed "Regional Rob" by opposing fanbases due to his extensive postseason struggles, recognizes the hunger and external pressure that surround his program and is embracing it entering the 2026 season.

"People care. Everybody's like, 'Oh, they lost again.' If everybody's like, 'Hey, they made it to a regional, great job,' then that sucks," Vaughn said. "I want the expectation here to be real. We have not been to Omaha in 27 years. I want that to be the standard. I want that to be the expectation. I want that to be what fans want, what the administration wants. I didn't come here just to be okay with us just going to a regional. We should be held to higher expectations than that."

One would be forgiven for forgetting just how prolific Alabama's baseball tradition is. The winningest program in SEC history, the Crimson Tide has made five trips to the College World Series. The context makes the aforementioned 27-year Omaha drought even more painful for those who have witnessed a quarter-century of letdowns—15 regional appearances and three super regionals with nothing to show for it.

So how is this season going to be any different?

The answer begins with one name: Justin Lebron.

It is not a stretch to say that there is no player in program history who has entered a season with the hype that Lebron carries with him this spring. Lebron burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2024 as a First Team All-SEC shortstop and Freshman All-American, before following that up with an 18 HR, 72 RBI season and Second Team All-SEC selection last spring.

Lebron is arguably the best defensive player in the nation, a projected top-five MLB Draft pick in July who could leave campus as the most decorated player to ever call Sewell-Thomas Stadium home.

"He just does stuff that other people can't do," Lebron's roommate and teammate Zane Adams said. "You see it in practice, you see in the scrimmages, you'll see in the games coming up, he's just gifted, he's special."

The dominance Lebron has displayed on the diamond made him one of the most valuable players in the transfer portal over the summer. Despite having the ability to start at just about any program in the country, the junior did not even consider a move.

"I'm very big on loyalty," Lebron said. "I won't leave somewhere that I haven't given my all to, and I felt like leaving a place like this, especially with this coaching staff, what they're building here is just phenomenal. There's nothing like it anywhere else, and that's for sure."

For as great as Lebron has been with the program, he had a significant slump at the start of SEC play last year. He was plagued by struggles with breaking balls, possibly the only legitimate flaw in his game entering the season. He went from the Golden Spikes frontrunner in March to outside of the All-American conversation by May. While typically very reserved, he has opened up at times about the pressure he is putting on himself to avoid a stretch like that over his final four months in Tuscaloosa.

"His drive is like, it's hard to explain," teammate Justin Osterhouse said. "He's always expecting the most from himself, but he doesn't show it. He talks to me about it sometimes— rarely, but you can see it."

Lebron is the kind of superstar that programs spend decades chasing, and that many never get to see set foot on campus. To fail to make a World Series with a player of his caliber would be viewed as nothing less than a colossal failure on the part of Vaughn, Lebron, and the entire program. But in a sport where one bad weekend is all it takes to erase three months of work, there are no postseason prospects for Alabama without a competent pitching staff.

With 2025 ace Riley Quick off to the MLB as a first-round draft pick, Tyler Fay and Adams return from last year's weekend rotation as the Friday and Saturday starters, respectively. The third spot is filled by true freshman Myles Upchurch, who comes in with a 97-mile-per-hour fastball and mind-boggling stuff for a 19-year-old, but questions reasonably linger over how he will fare against SEC bats.

The bullpen brings about even more uncertainties. Matthew Heiberger, Austin Morris, Hagan Banks, Bobby Alcock and JT Blackwood are returners who showed flashes in 2025, but the stars of last year's pen— Braylon Myers and record-breaking closer Carson Ozmer— are gone, posing the question of who will step up this spring.

"Are we tough enough?" Vaughn asked, rhetorically, of his bullpen. "How do we get the right guys in the right spots? How do we learn how to operate and make this work?"

Pitching is widely regarded as the weakest area of the roster, cited by many as the reason that Alabama will once again fall short in the postseason. As the Crimson Tide learned many times last season, it is rarely the Friday night starter that ends a season, but instead the late-inning reliever of a neutral-site elimination game.

The lineup, conversely, is possibly the most talented of Vaughn's tenure, boasting an embarrassment of riches at a number of positions.

One of the biggest offseason additions came in the form of Purdue Fort-Wayne transfer Osterhouse. The opening-day starter at third base, Osterhouse is a jack of all trades who Vaughn says will (barring injury) play all 56 games for the Crimson Tide at a variety of positions. He brings a wide-eyed excitement to the team as somebody who still cannot quite fathom what playing for an SEC program will be like.

"I didn't have a lot the past two years at my old school. I had to buy my own stuff. I had to buy my own bats," Osterhouse said. "Coming here, I feel like I have the appreciation that this program and the SEC bring to baseball players. I think it's really going to sink in come tomorrow when I see all the fans show up and they're all cheering for me."

Osterhouse is just one example of the influx of talent into Tuscaloosa, an addition that raises the standard of the team. There is nowhere that this standard is more apparent than behind the plate, where the depth is so unforgiving that team captain Will Plattner may not even start as he competes with Brady Neal and Johnny Lemm for the job.

"It's been really fun to watch them work over the last few weeks, because they have pushed each other like crazy," Vaughn said of the catchers. "All three of those guys want to start tomorrow night, badly, but it has been a really healthy competition. They're also the same guys coaching each other."

Vaughn added that if any of the pitchers ask to throw to a particular guy, he will likely adhere to the recommendation. It’s a relatively small detail in the grand scheme of things, but it’s the kind of luxury that separates a team that gets to a regional from a team that survives one.

Few players on the roster are more indicative of the redemptive arc Alabama is seeking to fulfill this year than Jason Torres. The highly-touted Miami transfer struggled mightily in his first season with the Crimson Tide, dropping as low as the eight-hole while notching just one multi-hit game over the final two months of the season. With many expecting him to throw in the towel and move on to a new school, Torres stayed committed to the program and has returned with a renewed confidence as the expected starter at first base.

And then there is freshman Eric Hines, a Tuscaloosa product whose name has been bubbling around the program since he passed up on a high-six-figure MLB contract to stay in his hometown. While he may not open the season as a starter, Vaughn has described him as "a future superstar" who will challenge those ahead of him every single day in practice. Already a fan favorite, the energy that Hines will bring when he inevitably cracks the lineup and delivers his first big moment is emblematic of the excitement around the entire program.

The spark that Hines can provide the team adds just another layer to a complex roster with no shortage of colorful characters and storylines. Such has been the case for each of the past two seasons as well. But as the recent ill-fated postseason runs have proven, all it takes is one late-inning decision, one poor bullpen outing, or one throw to third to render an entire season of work irrelevant. Alabama has lived that ending twice. Now, Vaughn & Co. has to prove that it can write a different one.

"We've done some good things, but we're not where we need to be," Vaughn said. "And until we're kicking down that door to Omaha and finishing this thing, we will have that same exact answer."