Why Did LSU Make a Quarterback Change Against Alabama?
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier came into the season with top-five Heisman Trophy odds. By Week 11 against rival Alabama, he walked off the field frustrated after being benched in the second half.
LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson, who was coaching his first game after the Tigers parted ways with Brian Kelly last week, and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan relieved Nussmeier of his duties in favor of Mississippi State transfer and sophomore Michael Van Buren Jr. in the third quarter. Wilson said LSU was looking for a change of pace offensively as the primary factor in the decision.
“I thought [Garrett Nussmeier] did some good things early on,” Wilson said. “We moved him out of the pocket, and I thought he started the game off extremely well. As we went into the depths of the game, we just thought it was an opportunity for us to change up, to throw their defense off. And so we went with the change.”
Van Buren looked like he would be a game-changer for LSU in his early snaps. The Maryland native hit wideout Zavion Thomas for a 17-yard gain on his first pass and third play since subbing in, but LSU’s offense quickly sputtered. Alabama stopped him short of the sticks, forcing a fourth-and-1, and a false start on the Tigers forced a punt.
After starting the game 2-for-2 through the air, Alabama kept Van Buren hemmed in, holding him to 3-for-9 and 36 yards and just one rush for 6 yards for the rest of the night.
Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson said the Crimson Tide defense knew there would be a chance for Van Buren to see the field and they prepared accordingly.
“We knew they used him in different ways,” Lawson said. “We prepared for him throughout the week, for sure. He did a good job when he came in there. We were definitely prepped for it.”
Alabama was able to get home twice in the fourth quarter, including a game-sealing strip sack by birthday boy London Simmons. LSU scored only three points with Van Buren at the helm, falling 20-9 to the Crimson Tide.
Despite the tough conditions, being put in while LSU trailed a top-five team on the road, Wilson was proud of the way his young quarterback handled the moment but still saw room for improvement.
“I thought he was solid,” Wilson said. “You know, there were some things that were obvious. Pushing the pocket, stepping up, delivering passes, escaping extended plays and and picking up first downs with his legs. I'd like him to have two hands on the ball, you know, in the pocket, so we don't get that last one swatted away, but I thought he did a good job.”
Alabama will have to face another dual-threat quarterback next week in John Mateer, as No. 12 Oklahoma comes to town for a top-15 matchup. The game is scheduled to kick at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 15 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. It will be broadcast on ABC.