Former Alabama Golfer Selected to United States Ryder Cup Team
Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas wasn’t on the bubble for the United States Ryder Cup team, but a call this week from captain Keegan Bradley confirmed his spot on the 12-man group heading to Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, late next month.
Bradley announced his six captain’s picks Wednesday morning on a Golf Channel program. Thomas, making his fourth Ryder Cup appearance, was joined by Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, and Ryder Cup debutants Cameron Young and Ben Griffin as those who rounded out the team.
They’ll join Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau, who secured automatic spots by finishing in the top six of the U.S. points list after the Tour Championship.
Thomas finished seventh in the standings, just one spot shy of automatic qualification. His place wasn’t guaranteed until Bradley’s call, though his résumé gave him a comfortable position. Thomas earned most of his points in April with a win at the RBC Heritage and added more with a T-8 finish at the 2024 PGA Championship.
How Bradley chooses to deploy him will be worth watching. Thomas enters as the United States’ most experienced Ryder Cup player with 13 matches played and an all-time record of 7-4-2, but he has limited history alongside this year’s roster in match play. His lone appearance with a current teammate came in 2021 at Whistling Straits, when he and Cantlay halved a four-ball match against Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland.
Typically paired with longtime friends Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, or earlier in his career Tiger Woods, Thomas could be matched with Cantlay again or perhaps teamed with one of the debutants to balance out the squad’s experience.
At Marco Simone in Italy in 2023, Thomas finished with a record of 1–2-1, defeating Austria’s Sepp Straka in his singles match on Sunday, but failing to earn more than a half point in any of his foursome or four-ball matches. This United States team will look to avenge its disappointing result in Rome in 2023.
The Ryder Cup begins Sept. 27 and will be broadcast on NBC, Golf Channel and USA Network.