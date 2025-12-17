Justin Thomas Makes $1 Million Gift to The Crimson Standard: Roll Call

The University of Alabama announced alum Justin Thomas committed a $1 million gift to the Crimson Standard intended for the men's and women's golf facility, the Crimson Reserve on Tuesday.

Thomas is a two-time PGA Champion and a 2013 NCAA Champion at Alabama. He is ranked No. 8 in the Official World Golf Rankings and is a 16-time winner on the PGA Tour.

“Alabama Athletics is incredibly grateful to Justin for his commitment and support of the Crimson Reserve and our golf programs,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in a statement. “We are proud to have one of our finest student-athletes give back to his sport, both financially and with his input on designing our world-class facility.”

The Crimson Reserve opened in September 2025 and sits less than one mile from the University of Alabama on 164 acres. The facility includes a putting lab, multiple hitting bays, offices and locker rooms as well as a 7,200 yard, 9-hole course.

“It’s hard to put into words the love and feelings I have for The University of Alabama,” Thomas said in a statement. “I was so lucky to be able to spend two incredible years playing under Coach Seawell. He and his wife, Stephanie, were, and still are, like family to me. This dream of making the Crimson Reserve couldn’t be done without Coach Seawell and Coach Potter and what they’ve done with the program. I’m honored to have a very small part in it.”

“I am so proud of Justin and thankful for what he's meant to our program and The University of Alabama,” Alabama men’s golf coach Jay Seawell said in a statement. “He is a big part of the legacy of Alabama golf. It means so much that he would be willing to give back to the golf programs. His impact while at the Capstone and his success on the PGA Tour continues to inspire our current players and his gift will impact young men and women who choose Alabama golf for years to come. This gift reflects the kindness and character of Justin and his family and their commitment to the future success of Alabama golf. We could not be more grateful for his generosity and love of The University of Alabama.”

Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, December 17, 2025:

Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's Basketball: vs. Tulane | 4 p.m. CT | SECNetwork+

Men's Basketball: vs. South Florida | 7 p.m. CT | SECNetwork+

Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: Alabama 73 , Sam Houston State 36

SEC News:

Week-By-Week 2026 SEC Football Schedule, Composite Grid

Did You Notice?

Wide receiver Germie Bernard accepted an invitation to go to the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile after the season concludes. Bernard can impress at the Senior Bowl and improve his NFL Draft stock.

The Alabama women's basketball team moved up to No. 24 in the Coaches Poll and is undefeated on the season at 12-0. Alabama saw Ace Austin and Ta'Mia Scott led the team with 12 points each the Crimson Tide's victory over Sam Houston State.

Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs indicated to reporters he plans to play against Chicago this weekend, despite enduring several big hits in last week's Green Bay Packers loss to the Denver Broncos. Jacobs has 890 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the season.

Josh Jacobs, walking with a significant limp in locker room and wearing a stimulation bracelet around his injured knee, makes it clear he intends to play in Chicago.



“For me, it’s harder to watch games than it is to play hurt.” pic.twitter.com/ES2lrfSJWg — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 16, 2025

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 17, 1960: Alabama and Texas played to a 3-3 draw in the Bluebonnet Bowl at Rice Stadium in Houston. A field goal by Tommy Brooker provided the Crimson Tide with its only points of the afternoon, but quarterback Bobby Skelton was convinced he scored a touchdown that would have been the difference between winning and the tie. "I had chalk all over my jersey when I got up," said Skelton, "I was in there."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

I’ll go to my grave knowing I scored.” Joe Namath

Commenting on the quarterback sneak at the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1964 season.

