Former Alabama Offensive Line Coach Hired By Rival Program: Roll Call

Alabama parted ways with offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic on Jan. 23, after two seasons with the Crimson Tide.

But on Friday, his next chapter was announced as Auburn announced that Kapilovic will be the Tigers' newest offensive analyst. This is not the first Iron Bowl coaching swap in the last couple of months, as new Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Derrick Nix was the Tigers' offensive coordinator and running backs coach the last two seasons.

Kapilovic came to Alabama after serving as the offensive line coach for the last three seasons at Michigan State. He spent a season at Colorado and then seven years at North Carolina. His offensive line coaching experience dates back to 2001, but unfortunately, his position group struggled in his two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

"It was about production," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Jan. 28 in Mobile, Ala, when asked why he parted ways with Kapilovic. "We know we've got to be better there, just in mindset and execution. The details of the fundamentals that the guys need. A lot of new faces that are going to be in that room. Kind of a fresh start there."

The offensive line will look a lot different in 2026, as rising sophomore Michael Carroll is the only returning player with starting experience. With this in mind, DeBoer and company were quick to find Kapilovic's successor, as Alabama announced the signing of former USC defensive analyst Adrian Klemm.

“Adrian Klemm has a reputation for recruiting and developing players at every level, having worked with some of the top offensive lines in his 15-plus years coaching,” DeBoer said on Feb. 4. “He has a deep knowledge and passion for the game, and I know that he will be able to have an immediate impact on our program. We look forward to having him on staff.”

Alabama superstar shortstop Justin Lebron dominated throughout the Crimson Tide's 19-5 home win over Rhode Island, as he smashed two home runs with five RBIs on 3 of 4 from the batter's box. Below is his postgame interview.

Emily Jones became Alabama swimming and diving's first-ever female Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Jones holds a perfect 4.0 GPA and will graduate with a degree in sport management. The seven-time All-American joins Crimson Tide male recipients Derek Maas (2023), Zane Waddell (2020), Robert Howard (2019), Luke Kaliszak (2018), Connor Oslin (2016, 2017) and Vlad Polyakov (2006)

ESPN's Bill Connelly ranked the 100 best college football quarterbacks of the 21st century and five Alabama gunslingers made the cut: No. 21 Bryce Young, No. 23 Tua Tagovailoa, No. 29 Jalen Hurts, No. 45 Mac Jones and No. 76 AJ McCarron.

Friday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Swimming and diving at SEC Championships:

Men's 200 Breaststroke: 11th | Steijn Louter -1:53.08, 13th | Noah Saylor – 1:54.32, 17th | Mark Underwood – 1:53.97, 21st | Lance Johnson – 1:55.34, 24th | Colin Crosgrove -1:56.10

Women's 50 Free: 4th | Cadence Vincent – 21.58, 10th | Charlotte Rosendale- 22.06, 16th | Jada Scott – 22.58, 17th | Tessa Giele - 22.04

Men's 50 Free: 9th | Sean Niewold – 18.94, 22nd | Tim Korstanje – 19.51

Women's 500 Freestyle: 14th | Mackenzie Brandt – 4:42.44

Men's 500 Freestyle: 5th | Leonardo Alcantara – 4:10.45, 14th | Joao Pierre Campos - 4:15.91, 20th | Gabriel Moura - 4:18.01

Men's Platform: 8th | Nigel Chambers – 351.80, 13th | Colten Cryer – 310.40

Women's 200 Free Relay: 2nd | Cadence Vincent, Emily Jones, Tessa Giele and Charlotte Rosendale – 1:26.39

Men's 200 Free Relay: 7th | Sean Niewold, Tim Korstanje, Jonny Hoole, Zarek Wilson – 1:16.29

Saturday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Swimming and diving at SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tennessee, 8:30 a.m. CT, Watch, Live Results

Men's tennis vs. No. 3 Texas, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m., Watch, Live Stats

Baseball vs. Rhode Island, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2 p.m., Listen, Live Stats

No. 9 Softball at. No. 7 Florida State, Tallahassee, Florida, 2 p.m., ACCNX, Listen, Live Stats

No. 9 Softball vs. Elon, 4:30 p.m., Tallahassee, Florida, ACC Network, Listen, Live Stats

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

February 21, 1985: Ray Perkins announces a number of coaching moves including Jimmy Fuller was promoted from offensive line coach to assistant head coach. Mike Dubose went from coaching the outside linebackers to the defensive line, with Sylvester Croom switching from inside to outside linebacking coach. The head coach had already announced that Joe Kines would replace Ken Donahue, a member of the Alabama staff since 1964, as defensive coordinator.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“They don’t know, 'Come here!,’ from, 'Sick ’em!,’ yet. We’ll get that straightened out.” Joe Kines

