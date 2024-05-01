How to Watch: No. 16 Alabama Softball at Auburn
Alabama softball has won one series in SEC play through seven tries. But the Crimson Tide has a chance to turn things around this weekend with a rivalry series on the Plains.
No. 16 Alabama travels to Auburn for a three-game series with the Tigers to close out the regular season. Auburn won the series in Tuscaloosa last year, so revenge will also be a factor for the Crimson Tide.
Here's what you need to know about this weekend's series between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
How to Watch: No. 16 Alabama at Auburn
Who: Alabama (32-14, 9-12 SEC) at Auburn (25-17-1, 7-14 SEC)
When: Thursday, May 2 – 7 p.m. CT
Friday, May 3 – 5 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 4 – 11 a.m. CT
Where: Jane B. Moore Field
TV: ESPN 2 (Thursday), SEC Network (Friday, Saturday)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads, 51-22
Last meeting: Auburn won the regular season series in Tuscaloosa last season in April 2023. After Alabama took the opening game of the series, Maddie Penta started the final two games and only allowed two total runs.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide won the series finale against No. 3 Tennessee. Kayla Beaver pitched a complete-game shutout, and Kristen White had the key RBI-infield single in the fifth inning as Alabama beat the Lady Vols 1-0. Tennessee won the series overall.
Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers dropped the final two games of the series at Ole Miss after winning the opener. In the series finale, Shelby Lowe and Maddie Penta combined to give up three home runs as the Rebels won, 7-2.
Alabama leaders:
- Batting average: Kristen White- .323
- Home runs: Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles, Jenna Johnson- 6
- RBIs: Abby Duchscherer- 30
- ERA: Kayla Beaver- 1.64
Auburn leaders:
- Batting average: Icess Tresvik- .311
- Home runs: Amelia Lech- 10
- RBIs: Amelia Lech- 32
- ERA: Maddie Penta- 1.73