Jihaad Campbell Explains Why Eagles Are 'Right Fit'
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jihaad Campbell might've had to wait to hear his name called on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft slightly longer than he preferred.
But the Philadelphia Eagles selected Campbell with pick No. 31 creates for a great pairing between the versatile Alabama linebacker and the multiple Philadelphia defense.
"Save the best for last, man," Campbell said to reporters Thursday ."The rich just got richer."
Campbell joins the reigning Super Bowl champions and a defense ranked first in the league in yards allowed, and second in points allowed per game. He'll be under the wings of one of the most respected defensive minds in the game, Vic Fangio.
"Just being that dominant force and him allowing me to do that," Campbell said of his goals for his relationship with Fangio. "Coming into this defense of my own and learning from him, learning from the veteran guys, and just applying it to my game and really just being a dominant force."
He'll look to earn himself a role in a linebacker room led by All-Pro Zack Baun and former first-round selection Nolan Smith.
"You've seen the game (the Super Bowl) versus Pat(rick) Mahomes and what they did to them (the Chiefs)," Campbell said. "So just leaning towards that and really understanding that. I'm really excited to go to come in and learn the scheme and just attack each and every day."
After spending three years in the Southeastern Conference at Alabama, Campbell now enters SEC royalty in Philadelphia. The Eagles' defense has created a pipeline of successful players from SEC schools, mostly Georgia.
"Georgia, Bama boys, when we collide. It's the best thing," Campbell said. "But in that college season, you know who I'm going for."
Campbell will have to work to earn a role with the team, but he has already built a connection with the franchise. He grew up a Eagles fan, living around a hour west of Philadelphia in Erial, New Jersy. He grew up idolizing the tenacity former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins brought to the field.
"It was a surreal moment," Campbell said of being selected by his childhood team. "I always remember just having that Eagles jersey on. ... My whole family is all Eagles fans, so it was a dream come true.
The right fit."