TAMPA, Fla. –– The Madness has arrived.

After an early exit in the SEC Tournament at the hands of Ole Miss, No. 4 seed Alabama opens NCAA Tournament play against No. 13 seed and Coastal Athletic Association champion Hofstra. The Crimson Tide will be without second-leading scorer Aden Holloway and will look to fend off a dangerous Pride team. No. 13 seeds have won 20.6 percent of first-round games entering this year’s tournament.

How to Watch: 2026 NCAA Tournament Round of 64

Who: 4-seed Alabama (23-9, 13-5 SEC; 0-1 SEC Tournament) vs. 13-seed Hofstra (24-10, 12-6 CAA; 3-0 in CAA Tournament)

What: Alabama's first game of March Madness

When: Friday, March 20, 2:15 p.m. CT

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa Bay, Florida

TV: TruTV

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama and Hofstra have never met.

Last Meeting: This will be the first-ever matchup between the Crimson Tide and Pride.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide fell to Ole Miss 80-79 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal on March 13. Alabama, which was the 2-seed, had a double-bye and didn't play until Friday, while the 15-seed Rebels took down 10-seed Texas and 7-seed Georgia in back-to-back days before upsetting Alabama. Ole Miss went up by multiple possessions within the first few minutes, and the Crimson Tide had to play catch-up from there. But UA never took the lead or even tied the game, as it got complacent .

Last time out, Hofstra: After earning the 3-seed in the CAA Tournament, the Pride won three straight games, including a 75-69 victory over Monmouth in the Championship. Hofstra is dancing for the first time since 2001 and just the fifth time in school history.

Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament: