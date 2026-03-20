NCAA Tournament Live Updates from No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Hofstra
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TAMPA, Fla. –– The Madness has arrived.
After an early exit in the SEC Tournament at the hands of Ole Miss, No. 4 seed Alabama opens NCAA Tournament play against No. 13 seed and Coastal Athletic Association champion Hofstra. The Crimson Tide will be without second-leading scorer Aden Holloway and will look to fend off a dangerous Pride team. No. 13 seeds have won 20.6 percent of first-round games entering this year’s tournament.
How to Watch: 2026 NCAA Tournament Round of 64
Who: 4-seed Alabama (23-9, 13-5 SEC; 0-1 SEC Tournament) vs. 13-seed Hofstra (24-10, 12-6 CAA; 3-0 in CAA Tournament)
What: Alabama's first game of March Madness
When: Friday, March 20, 2:15 p.m. CT
Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa Bay, Florida
TV: TruTV
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
Series: Alabama and Hofstra have never met.
Last Meeting: This will be the first-ever matchup between the Crimson Tide and Pride.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide fell to Ole Miss 80-79 in the SEC Tournament quarterfinal on March 13. Alabama, which was the 2-seed, had a double-bye and didn't play until Friday, while the 15-seed Rebels took down 10-seed Texas and 7-seed Georgia in back-to-back days before upsetting Alabama. Ole Miss went up by multiple possessions within the first few minutes, and the Crimson Tide had to play catch-up from there. But UA never took the lead or even tied the game, as it got complacent.
Last time out, Hofstra: After earning the 3-seed in the CAA Tournament, the Pride won three straight games, including a 75-69 victory over Monmouth in the Championship. Hofstra is dancing for the first time since 2001 and just the fifth time in school history.
Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament:
- 1974-75: Lost in Round of 64 (NCAA Tournament seeding introduced in 1979)
- 1975-76: Lost in Sweet 16
- 1981-82: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1982-83: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1983-84: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1984-85: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1985-86: 5-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1986-87 (vacated): 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1988-89: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1989-90: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1990-91: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1991-92: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 1993-94: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 1994-95: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2001-02: 2-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2002-03: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2003-04: 8-seed, Lost in Elite Eight
- 2004-05: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2005-06: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2011-12: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2017-18: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2020-21: 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 2021-22: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2022-23: No. 1 overall seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 2023-24: 4-seed, Lost in Final Four
- 2024-25: 2-seed, Lost in Elite Eight
- 2025-26: 4-seed, Result TBD
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Henry Sklar is an intern at Alabama Crimson Tide/Bama Central. He previously covered Alabama football and basketball for TideIllustrated.com and was a contributing writer for The Crimson White, focusing on golf and football. He also has extensive experience on social media, including TikTok. He’s lived in six different states, enjoys playing golf and DJing in his free time while majoring in News Media with a concentration in sports media.Follow HenryOSklar