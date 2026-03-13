Live Updates from No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Ole Miss in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

NASHVILLE — After a season that disappointed by just about every metric, Ole Miss has rattled off consecutive wins for the first time since January to advance to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The Rebels' success means they will be Alabama's Friday evening opponent, giving the Crimson Tide what appears to be an easier matchup compared to the anticipated game against either Georgia or Texas.

Ole Miss has played its best basketball of the year this week to beat those two teams, as Chris Beard's squad simply outplayed the Longhorns and withstood a late push from the Bulldogs last night to hang on for the win.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. CT, but could be pushed back depending on what time Tennessee and Vanderbilt finish their contest.

Follow along for live updates and analysis from Bridgestone Arena as the Crimson Tide looks to punch its ticket to the SEC Tournament semifinals:

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Pregame:

Alabama basketball enters Bridgestone Arena ahead of tonight's SEC Tournament quarterfinal matchup against Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/4Wdwu7CQAI — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) March 13, 2026

Alabama is here at Bridgestone Arena pic.twitter.com/OvnvstuAOk — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) March 13, 2026

How to Watch: SEC Tournament Quarterfinal

Who: 2-seed Alabama (23-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 15-seed Ole Miss (13-19, 4-14 SEC; 2-0 in SEC Tournament)

What: Alabama's first game in the SEC Tournament

When: Friday, March 13, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 190

Series: Alabama leads 126-91, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 13, 1921. The Crimson Tide is 8-2 in neutral environments against the Rebels.

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide cruised past Ole Miss 93-74 on the road on Feb. 11. Alabama scored a season-low 32 points in the first half on 8 of 31 from the field (26 percent), including 5 of 23 from deep (22 percent). But a switch flipped in the halftime locker room, as the Crimson Tide nearly doubled its scoring output in the second half. Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. only had three points in the first half, but he proceeded to explode for 18 in the second period and finished the game shooting 7 of 13 from deep off the bench. Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell sparked the second-half run, scoring the first seven points by himself before finishing the game with 15.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide beat Auburn 96-84 in the regular-season finale at home on March 7. The win clinched Alabama the 2-seed in the SEC Tournament, as it needed to come out victorious in order to break the tie in the conference standings with Arkansas, which is now the 3-seed. Aden Holloway and Labaron Philon Jr. scored 21 points each. The duo helped the Crimson Tide get into the lane effectively, as Alabama outscored Auburn in the paint 58-32. The Crimson Tide out-rebounded the Tigers 42-28, including the use of 19 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points.

Last time out, Ole Miss: The 15-seed Rebels beat 7-seed Georgia 76-72 in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday evening. It was Ole Miss' second upset in as many days, as it took down 10-seed Texas in the first round. The Rebels came out firing and led by 14 at halftime. Nevertheless the Bulldogs found a way to make a comeback via a 20-2 run and even cut the deficit to two points, but no further. AJ Storr (19 points), Malik Dia (17) and Travis Perry (16) combined for 52 points, which accounts for 68 percent of Ole Miss' total.

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