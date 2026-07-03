Career NFL Earnings Among Nick Saban's Former Alabama Players Reaches New Milestone

It's like Alabama football's ultimate version of king of the hill and we're about to have a new leader — although in this case top tycoon might be a better title.

Among Nick Saban's former college football players with the Crimson Tide, wide receiver Julio Jones has made the most money in the National Football League, with $149 million in career earnings through 2023, when he retired from the game at the age of 34.

While we can only imagine what he might have been able to add on with a few more seasons, Jones will soon be topped and no longer be first on Alabama's all-time career earnings list. Not only will it happen sometime over the next season, but he might not stay in the top five much longer.

For some perspective, the best contract Jones signed was with the three-year, $66-million extension with the Falcons in 2019, which included $64 million guaranteed, making him the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver at the time. Now compare that to some of the contracts his former Crimson Tide colleagues have inked:

• When cornerback Patrick Surtain II landed a four-year, $96-million contract with the Denver Broncos before the 2024 season it was a record-setting extension, and made him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. Due to changes in the market for cornerbacks, it's already been tweaked to bring his annual average up to roughly $29 million.

• Houston Texans defensive end/edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.'s recent contract extension was a three-year, $150-million deal, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. It averages $50 million per year, most of which is guaranteed.

• Quarterback Jalen Hurts' contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 was for five years, $255 million. The deal runs through the 2028 season, and could bring his career earnings up to $265,905,119.

Meanwhile, among defensive linemen, Jonathan Allen will be up to $126,470, 829 next year. Da’Ron Payne will be up to $111,800.693. Quinnen Williams, now with the Dallas Cowboys, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2028. When his four-year, $96 million extension was signed his average pay was the second-highest for a defensive tackle in NFL history. His next deal could see him rocket past Jones as well.

All three have blown past Marcell Dareus, the No. 3-overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, who made $87 million in the league through 2019. This past year he dropped from fourth in NFL's earnings among Saban's former Crimson Tide players, to 10th.

The turnover near the top is nothing new. Just two years ago, defensive back Kareem Jackson was also in the top five. He’s now 14th.

Once one understands how the money at the top has changed, as the NFL salary cap has gone from $208.2 million in 2022, to $301.2 million for 2026, it's easy to see how the career earnings for Saban's former Crimson Tide players went from $2.26 billion two years ago, to $2,96 billion this time last year.

The new total is $3.46 billion.

Just to be clear, that's what they've made, and not for what they're under contract, and through last season. It's among 178 players who played at Alabama between 2007-23 season, most of whom were selected in the 2008-2024 NFL drafts. who had at least a cup of coffee in the NFL, meaning they received some sort of payout. Anyone who played collegiately after Saban's departure doesn't count, nor does anyone who transferred to another program — the lone exception being Hurts, who claims both Alabama and Oklahoma, as discussed in part I of our Follow the Money series that included career NFL earnings to determine Position U status.

The breakdown includes 139 former Alabama players who have made at least $1 million in the NFL, 91 have topped $5 million, 68 have exceeded $10 million, and 27 have banked more than $50 million.

As noted in part II of our series, which focussed on the defensive players there's only one on that side of the ball who has reached $100 million, cornerback Marlon Humphrey — who is about to play out the final year of his contract with the Baltimore Ravens — to go with four offensive players. But his position group, meaning cornerbacks and safeties, is way out ahead in overall earnings at the next level.

Crimson Tide's NFL Earnings By Position Group 1. Defensive backs (37 players) $750,329,825

2. Defensie tackles (22) $627,274,391

3. Wide receivers (19) $585,190,636

4. Offensive linemen (30) $523,129,907

5. Quarterbacks (9) $305,869,830

6. Running backs (15) $276,254,419

7. Linebackers (17) $259,876,050

8. Defensive End/Edge Rushers (14) $ 72,914,391

9. Tight ends (8) $35,109,458

10. Special teams (7) $23,980,688

Perhaps it's only fitting that Saban called himself a defensive backs coach during practices, and personally ran them through individual drills. His cornerbacks and safeties have both made more, $407,723,010 and $342,606,815, respectively, than his quarterbacks, running backs and linebackers.

Could that change in the near future? Yes. Tua Tagovailoa may have signed a one-year, $1.215 million veteran minimum contract with the Atlanta Falcons for this upcoming season, but after releasing him the Miami Dolphins are still responsible for the $54 million guaranteed salary (minus what he makes with his new team). His four-year, $212.4 million extension with the team that selected him with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft,. contained $167.1 million in total guarantees.

Also, the Carolina Panthers exercised the fifth-year option on Bryce Young for 2027 at $25.9 million, which will either lead to the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to a hefty contract extension or becoming a free agent. Currently, the average starting quarterback makes between $40-$45 million per season. That leads us to Mac Jones , who is in the last season in a two-year deal with the 49ers. Might the No, 15 pick in the 2021 draft get another shot as a starting quarterback?

For more on all former Crimson Tide players and their status check out the Ultimate Bama in the NFL Database including contract info, active players by team and position, all-time listing, all-time draft selections and by Super Bowl.

In the meantime, three final important notes regarding active NFL players for revealing the top 50 NFL career earners among Saban's players at Alabama:

1) As of July 1, Alabama had 73 players on active NFL rosters, including players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that was only one more than Georgia, and two ahead of Ohio State. The official annual tally isn't done until kickoff weekend for the regular season, the only time during the year when rosters are frozen.

2) Per overthecap.com, former Crimson Tide players lead all colleges in NFL cap dollars at $379,621,466. This includes active players who entered the league after the Saban era at Alabama had ended.

3) The combined earnings of active NFL players by school database at spotrac.com had Ohio State slightly ahead of Alabama ($446,930,790 to $429,781,240), but again that included players from after the Saban era. Who won the national title during his first year out of coaching? The Buckeyes, who subsequently had 14 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Top 50 NFL Earnings Nick Saban Alabama Players

Through June 2026; * indicates active player

Rank Name Pos. Lettered Career Earnings Prev. Rank 1 Julio Jones WR 2008-10 $149,167,021 1 2 Amari Cooper WR 2012-14 $138,442,228 2 3 Tua Tagovailoa* QB 2017-19 $124,378,454 3 4 Jalen Hurts* QB 2016-18 $111,405,119 12 5 Marlon Humphrey* CB 2015-16 $101,032,093 5 6 C.J. Mosley LB 2010-13 $98,906,002 3 7 Jonathan Allen* DL 2013-16 $93,470,829 7 8 Quinnen Williams* DT 2017-18 $91,179,549

8 9 Da'Ron Payne*

DT 2015-17 $89,390,693 10 10 Marcell Dareus DT 2008-10

$87,134,946

4 11 Minkah Fitzpatrick* DB 2015-17 $85,072,006

14 12 Derrick Henry* RB 2013-15

$81,472,749

15 13 Cam Robinson* T 2014-16 $81,168,132 11 14 Kareem Jackson CB 2007-09

$79,835,715

6 15 Ryan Kelly C 2012-15 $76,846,154 13 16 Calvin Ridley* WR 2015-17 $69,952,584 23 17 Dalvin Tomlinson* DT 2013-16

$68,155,754

16 18 Jonah Williams* T 2016-18 $59,817,582

24 19 Jaylen Waddle* WR 2018-20

$58,715,175

25 20 Patrick Surtain II* CB 2018-20 $58,133,938

33 21 Dont'a Hightower LB 2008-11

$52,803,039

17 22 Andre Smith

OL 2007-08 $52,118,506

18 23 Eddie Jackson DB 2013-16 $51,264,225

19 24 Mark Barron S 2008-11 $50,823,867 20 25 DeVonta Smith* WR 2017-20

$50,734,912 27 26 Jerry Jeudy* WR 2017-19 $50,560,984 34 27 Dre Kirkpatrick CB 2009-11

$50,403,046

21 28 Landon Collins S 2012-14

$49,513,931

22 29 Trevon Diggs* CB 2016-19 $47,121,854 28 30 Josh Jacobs* RB 2016-18 $46,813,951 26 31 A'Shawn Robinson* DL 2013-15 $45,226,912 32 32 Xavier McKinney* S 2017-19 $45,379,276

36 33 Jarran Reed* DT 2014-15 $44,829,220 29 34 Christian Barmore* DT 2019-20 $38,031,694 39 35 Mark Ingram II RB 2008-10 $36,823,116 30 36 James Carpenter T 2009-10

$36,752,650 31 37 Landon Dickerson* OL 2019-20 $35,964,409 37 38 Jedrick Wills Jr.* T 2017-19 $34,111,378 35 39 Bryce Young* QB 2020-22 $32,127,836 38 40 Jameson Williams* WR 2021 $31,213,765 55 41 Will Anderson Jr.* DE 2020-22 $29,670,167 41 42 Kenyan Drake RB 2012-15 $25,880,239 40 43 Bradley Bozeman OL 2014-17 $25,077,507 47 44 Rolando McClain LB 2007-09 $24,743,357 42 45 O.J. Howard TE 2013-16 $20,790,104 43 46 Evan Neal* OL 2019-21 $24,561,338 55 47 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix S 2011-13 $20,479,938 45 48 D.J. Fluker T 2010-12 $20,148,228 46 49 Mac Jones* QB 2018-20 $19,836,352 51 50 JC Latham* OL 2021-23 $18,544,648 49

Falling out of the top 50: Trent Richardson and AJ McCarron

Poised to move into top 50: Najee Harris*, Mack Wilson* and Jahmyr Gibbs*

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