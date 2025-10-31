Nick Saban Chimes in on LSU Coaching Search
It's safe to say that up to this point, the post Brian Kelly era at LSU has gotten off to a rough start.
After firing the fourth year head coach with more than six seasons remaining on his ten-year contract, the Bayou Bengals are not only out of a leader for their football program, but likely tens of millions of dollars in buyout money as well.
As if that was not enough of a disaster in its own right, this week's further developments have sent those in and around Baton Rouge into a tailspin. On Thursday, October 29, just days after firing Kelly, Louisiana governor Jeff Landry held a press conference in which he planned to discuss the ongoing coaching search as well as the buyout for the fired coach.
Minutes into his address, Landry left all of us with a soundbyte for the ages.
Yes, you heard that right.
Louisiana governor Jeff Landry did say that he would rather entrust the coaching search to President Donald Trump before doing do to LSU athletic director Scott Woodyard. Yikes.
In a final stroke of chaos, Woodyard was relieved of his duties late Thursday evening, now leaving the LSU administration with interim athletic director Verge Ausberry to lead the potentially program defining coaching search.
Former Alabama and LSU head coach Nick Saban joined ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday to discuss the the ongoing circus in Baton Rouge, providing his own insight on the situation.
Saban said, "Let me make a comparison for you. In the NFL, everything is vertically integrated in one building. In other words, the rules are clearly defined by the league as to what you can and can't do. Whether its salary caps, contracts, whatever it is. You either succeed or fail based on what happens in the building."
He continued, "In college, it's just kind of the opposite. Everything is happening externally... so you've got all these external factors that are constantly changing. Whether it's transfer portal, how much you can pay guys, revenue sharing... So, traditionally, how have you been able to adapt to that?"
Saban drove his point home further, saying, "Some of the traditional jobs, like LSU, that people look at as one of the best jobs, have they adapted to all of these things like they need to in order to continue to be one of the best jobs in the country?"
"I think that's why you see Vanderbilt or Indiana, places who have not historically been traditionally great jobs, actually having a lot of success now because they have managed the external factors very well," Saban said.
He shared his final thoughts, "So, what's to say LSU or Florida, they're traditionally the best jobs, but are they the best jobs now relatively speaking based on how they've adapted to the external circumstances?"
As of now, LSU has yet to find its next head coach, and if the past week is any indication of how the process has gone so far, it could be a while.