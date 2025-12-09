Nick Saban Speaks on State of College Football Ahead of Hall of Fame Induction

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, winner of seven national championships, 11 SEC Championships and almost countless games, is set to be inducted into the National Football Federation's College Football Hall of Fame this week.

The legendary figure of the sport began his coaching career as a graduate assistant during his time at Kent State in 1973, and from there, he put together one of the most successful careers of any coach, in any sport, ever. He's coached at multiple high level power four programs, and had arguably the most dominant run of any coach in the history of the sport during his tenure in Tuscaloosa.

Saban spoke with the media ahead of his December 9 induction, tackling a wide variety of topics relating to college football. He shared some of his own thoughts on the current state of the sport, as well as a bit of insight as to how his upbringing in rural West Virginia impacted his coaching style.

Nick Saban will be inducted into the NFF College Football Hall of Fame tonight in Las Vegas. Saban reacted to the new world of college football and shared what he believes needs to change. @NFFNetwork @cfbhall @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/o24dPGMM3O — Madyson Marie (@madysonmmarie) December 9, 2025

The coach said, on the current college football environment, "I think that we need some sort of governing body in college athletics. I think we need a commissioner, which I'm not interested in being, and we probably need some sort of competition committee like they have in the NFL."

He continued, "It makes the game better, and makes sure everyone is playing by the same rules. I think that to have those things, you probably have to have some type of legislation, whatever it might be, to protect college football from litigation because the NCAA not being able to enforce their rules because of lawsuits is what got us to where we are now."

A great story from NFF College Football Hall of Fame electee Nick Saban on how his upbringing influenced his coaching style:



"Little did I know as a kid growing up in West Virginia pumping gas in my dad’s service station that the lessons I learned there would lead me here to the… pic.twitter.com/WWxiFjTpZq — National Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) December 9, 2025

Saban also reflected on his own childhood, growing up in Fairmont, West Virginia, which, as of the last US Census, houses just over 18,000 people. He said, "Little did I know growing up in West Virginia, pumping gas for my dad's service station, that the lessons I learned there would lead me here to the NFF College Football Hall of Fame."

The coach continued, "I always wanted to have a program that helped people be more successful in life and reach their goals and aspirations, and through those lessons I learned growing up, I was able to do that."

"The first was compassion, treat people nicely. It's nice to be important, but more important to be nice. The second is that, regardless of whatever responsibility I was given as a kid, there was always a reckoning. That helped tremendously from an accountability standpoint."

Finally, Saban added, "And the third-- we won an extraordinary amount of games when I was a Pee Wee and high school player that led to a state championship. After every one of those wins I got my [rear end] chewed out by my coaches and my dad."

"I asked my mom why I always got reprimanded, even after wins. She said, 'It's not about winning, it's about being the best you can be.' Those lessons helped me deliver a process that helped a lot of people be successful."

